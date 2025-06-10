Nick Chubb officially signs with Houston Texans; inside his contract details

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has officially signed with the Houston Texans, the team announced Tuesday, marking a new chapter in his NFL career after seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb, 29, agreed to a one-year contract with the Texans that carries a base value of $2.5 million and can reach up to $5 million through performance incentives, according to multiple reports. The deal was finalized after Chubb passed a team physical on Monday.

The veteran running back joins a Houston backfield that already features Pro Bowler Joe Mixon, who led the Texans with 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Chubb’s arrival is expected to bolster a unit that struggled with depth and consistency when Mixon was sidelined.

Chubb was one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this offseason. Despite reportedly receiving offers with higher guaranteed money from other teams, including the New Orleans Saints, Chubb opted for Houston’s incentive-laden deal, prioritizing the opportunity to compete for a significant role alongside Mixon and under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb rushed for over 1,000 yards in four of his seven seasons in Cleveland, finishing his tenure with 6,843 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns. However, his last two seasons were marred by injuries, including a major knee injury in 2023 and a broken foot that limited him to just eight games in 2024. Chubb averaged a career-low 3.3 yards per carry last season before being placed on injured reserve.

Chubb’s contract with Houston gives him a chance to reestablish himself as one of the league’s premier running backs. If he can stay healthy and return to form, the Texans hope his presence will help elevate an offense led by third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, following the team’s 10-7 campaign and divisional-round playoff appearance last season.

Chubb will join the Texans at mandatory minicamp this week as he begins to learn the playbook and carve out his role in the offense.