NFL Trade Watch: Texans’ Derek Barnett draws interest after league-leading fumble return scores

The Houston Texans feature one of the NFL’s top pass-rushing duos in defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Will Anderson Jr., but another key contributor emerged in 2024: defensive end Derek Barnett.

Barnett, 28, played in 38 percent of Houston’s defensive snaps last season and finished with 26 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He led the league in fumble recovery touchdowns, returning two for scores. Barnett now has three career fumble recovery touchdowns, the most among active NFL players.

Despite his production, Barnett’s future in Houston is uncertain. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine named him one of the Texans’ top trade candidates for the remainder of the offseason. Barnett re-signed with Houston on a one-year contract earlier this offseason, carrying a $4 million salary cap hit for 2025. His affordable deal could make him an attractive target for teams seeking pass-rushing depth.

Barnett began his career as a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 and spent six and a half seasons with the team, recording a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2019. He joined the Texans after being waived by the Eagles during the 2023 season.

While Barnett has not developed into a dominant pass rusher, he has provided steady production throughout his career and could draw interest from teams looking to bolster their defensive front.