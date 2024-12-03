NFL shows no remorse for Azeez Al-Shaair with brutal message after suspension
By Mike Luciano
For a brief moment, Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair became the biggest enemy in the sport. After weeks of hits that showed questionable legality, Al-Shaair finally went over the top by reeling off a clear cheap shot that earned him some serious discipline from the league office.
Al-Shaair knocked Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of their Week 13 game with a clear dirty hit after Lawrence gave himself up by sliding down. The hit led to a massive brawl on the field, Al-Shaair's ejection, and fans throwing objects at him as he was escorted away.
Al-Shaair getting suspended was a matter of time, with the only question being how long it would end up. The Texans linebacker has been suspended three games for this hit, though he is appealing. The NFL, for their part, came out to condemn the hit in the strongest possible terms.
“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL," said NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan in a letter to Al-Shaair.
NFL hits Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair hard with 3-game suspension
With Houston on their bye this week, the next three they face are against the now-healthy Dolphins, mighty Chiefs, and explosive Ravens. Even with the Texans a few games ahead in a weak division, they will need to reel off some wins to keep the Indianapolis Colts at bay.
Losing Al-Shaair will force a combination of Neville Hewitt, Del'Shawn Phillips, and Devin White to fill in alongside starter Henry To'oto'o in those three games. The downgrade is clear, especially for a Texans defense that hasn't always played lights-out football in the last few weeks.
While Al-Shaair did eventually apologize on social media and call out fans who attacked his race and religion over the incident, Jaguars fans will likely not be satisfied with that. Lawrence won't be un-concussed as a result of his contrition, which meant a suspension was the only path forward that made sense.
The Texans will need to live with the consequences of Al-Shaair's actions, as it was clear and obvious that he went beyond the pale in trying to deliver a blow to Lawrence. Hopefully, Houston is able to hold on and win the division as the team tries to survive without their starting linebacker.