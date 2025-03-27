NFL Draft expert predicts Texans' first-round pick (and fans will love it)

Over the course of the offseason, the Houston Texans' offensive line has been shuffled in a massive way.

The biggest move came when left tackle Laremy Tunsil was traded, which some fans didn't quite understand as it was a surprise. Houston, though, has brought in five new faces via free agency across the line. It's been a priority for Nick Caserio, and one has to believe he's far from done.

The 2025 NFL Draft is going to be the next step in addressing the offensive line. Holding the no. 25 overall pick, the Texans could end up with a tough choice to make. There's been a lot of buzz in regards to this class having very similar talent in prospects ranked roughly between 20-60.

So, Houston won't have an easy call. However, one draft expert gave his most recent prediction for all 32 teams in a mock draft and Texans fans will love his pick for Houston.

ESPN's draft expert, Matt Miller, put together an extensive mock and the first round saw him going with Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons for Houston.

Matt Miller predicts the Texans will draft Josh Simmons at pick no. 25 overall

Simmons has your prototypical frame to be a top-tier tackle in this league, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 317 pounds.

Miller noted that, before Simmons' torn left patellar tendon in October, the Ohio State product could have been on his way to being the number one tackle in the draft.

"Simmons moves with poise and balance, almost like a basketball player. His ceiling is very high, and he could be a rare franchise tackle available late in the first round," wrote Miller.

If Houston went with Simmons, they'd have the chance to fully replace Laremy Tunsil, should Cam Robinson not work out in the long-term. Simmons might also give Blake Fisher a run for his money on the right side. Either way, the Texans would have depth and competition at tackle.

Simmons' athleticism and footwork are two of the most impressive traits about him. He moves extremely well for a man his size and can get out in space quickly.

The knee injury is a concern, of course, but there has been no indication that Simmons has seen any setbacks in his recovery. The Texans could end up getting a player who may have gone top-10, but stolen him away late in the first round instead.