Matt Burke confirms this Super Bowl winner is already making his mark on the Texans

Although a recent Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans newcomer Reed Blankenship has suddenly become one of the more undersold moves of the team's offseason. Adding veteran experience, high-IQ and championship pedigree to the secondary, Blankenship projects to bring a level of stability to the position that arguably has not existed on a consistent basis since the new era of Texans football began in 2023.

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke has taken notice to how Blankenship has already begun to ingratiate himself with both his new teammates and the defensive scheme.

Matt Burke sees a seamless transition for Reed Blankenship in Houston's secondary

Speaking to the media recently, Burke spoke glowingly of Blankenship's immediate inclusion in the Texans' culture when he expressed,

“You watch out here it’s like he’s been here for four years with us the whole time. It didn’t take him long to fit in the room. From a personality standpoint, he’s all about ball. He’s got it. He picked things up really quickly. It’s been very seamless.”

This should be music to the collective ears of the fanbase. Blankenship being able to quickly assimilate to the environment in efforts to take ownership of his role on this defense bodes well for this unit's ability to build on their historic run of last season. Alongside third-year ballhawk Calen Bullock, the secondary position all of a sudden has an excellent blend of situational awareness and game-shifting playmaking ability that will truly help fortify the backend of the defense.

It's also just great to have a low-drama acquisition at this stage in the team's growth trajectory (considering how chaotic things have been previously with new additions at that exact spot).

Houston has seen its share of instability at safety in recent years

Blankenship joins the team at a team where the roster has seen names like Jimmie Ward and C.J. Gardner-Johnson exit the building on unceremonious terms. Then, you have second-year safety Jaylen Reed who saw his 2025 season hampered by injuries.

In short, having Blankenship fully healthy, fully engaged and fully able to catch up to the speed of the per-existing defensive scheme will add another dimension to a unit that already had plenty.

The next steps will be training camp in July when pads and contact return to the NFL. Hopefully, Blankenship can produce some highlight reel plays in the buildup to the team's 25th anniversary campaign.