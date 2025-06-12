NFL issues statement following arrest of Texans' Jimmie Ward

The NFL acknowledged Thursday that it is aware of the arrest of Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward, who is facing a felony assault family violence charge following an incident at his home in Magnolia, Texas.

League spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed the NFL's awareness of the situation in a statement released Thursday.

“We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time,” McCarthy said.

Ward, 33, was arrested early Thursday morning and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he was initially held without bond. The Houston Texans also issued a statement saying the team is gathering more information and declined further comment.

Ward, an 11-year NFL veteran, joined the Texans in 2023 after spending nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. His arrest comes as the Texans conclude their offseason program, and the league could pursue disciplinary action under its personal conduct policy as more details emerge.