The hit that knocked Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud out of a Week 9 game versus the Denver Broncos last Sunday has remained a topic of conversation throughout the week, not only because it will prevent Stroud from playing in a must-win Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but also because there has been a level of curiosity related to whether Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine would end up being fined for the hit.

The hit that concussed Stroud has been analyzed as intensely as the Zapruder Film. Had Stroud given himself up early enough? Did Abrams-Draine lead with his helmet? Was there any contact with Stroud's head or neck area? What the hell constitutes unnecessary roughness anyway?

Initially, Abrams-Draine was flagged for the hit, but after deliberation -- and after Stroud was able to walk gingerly off the field -- the officials picked up the penalty flag, much to the disgust of the Houston Texans. But still, given the severity of the hit, there was a thought that karma might come back around to bite the Broncos defensive back in the form of a fine from the league office.

Over the weekend, however, we learned that this wouldn't be the case. Just like he avoided a 15-yard penalty, Kris Abrams-Draine also avoided a fine that would've hit his bank account nearly as hard as he hit CJ Stroud.

(Take this moment to scream your profanities. I'll wait.)

Not that a fine would've made up for the fact that Stroud is sidelined this weekend, forcing Davis Mills into action for the 3-5 Texans, but it would've felt like some form of justice for a violent and potentially illegal hit. But again, we still don't seem to know what the hell constitutes unnecessary roughness.

If the lack of a fine for Kris Abrams-Draine wasn't maddening enough, I have some more frustrating news that I'm obligated to relay... hard-hitting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and third-year wideout Xavier Hutchinson were both fined for seperate plays from last Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Al-Shaair is no stranger to hearing from the league office a few days post-game. He's been fined for hits penalized and deemed unnecessary roughness on multiple occasions, and his hit of JK Dobbins in Week 9 is just the latest to add to his career highlight reel -- or lowlight, depending on how you choose to look at it.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson was hit with a $5,949 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct after taunting Broncos defensive back Brandon Jones in the 3rd quarter.