Kamari Lassiter reveals what made his 'heart stop' during Broncos loss

Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter has been playing absolutely inspired football to begin the 2025 NFL season. The second-year defensive back who started 14 games in 2024 has picked up right where he left off in his rookie season, coming into his own as one of the standouts of the mighty Houston Texans defense.

At the conclusion of Week 9, Kamari Lassiter ranks 14th among 107 qualified cornerbacks per Pro Football Focus. He's recorded a team-high 54 tackles and is second among all Texans defenders in both passes defended and interceptions. And this past Sunday against the Denver Broncos, Lassiter played one of his best games of the season, finishing with 9 tackles and 2 pass breakups in the 18-15 loss.

But in the middle of this standout game for the sensational 22 year-old defensive back, there was a moment where everything that was taking place within the game took a backseat to what has Lassiter was looking at on the field from the Texans sideline.

When CJ Stroud was knocked out of the game with a concussion early in the 2nd quarter, most Texans fans probably saw this as the moment when the 2025 season collapsed. But from Lassiter's perspective, it was about so much more than football.

"First, I mean, obviously, I'm frustrated. That's my quarterback. But forget that. C.J. is one of my partners. So, you know, just seeing one of my guys go down in general, like, it's bigger than football, you know," Lassiter said during an interview on SportsRadio 610.

This is something that we as sports fan are guilty of far more often than we'd like to admit. A player goes down, and selfishly, we think about what it means for our team. But really, it's not our team. It's a team we may root for, maybe even for decades, but there's a human element that ends up being overlooked, and it shouldn't be.

"Just seeing him not move for a second, that made my heart stop, you know, because at the end of the day, he's got to go back home to his family," Lassiter continued. "Just seeing one of the guys go down, that made my heart stop in general."

Fortunately, CJ Stroud was able to walk off the field under his own power, and he managed to give a thumbs up to his teammates and the Texans crowd as he approached the sideline. But even still, it was a jarring experience for everyone on Houston's sideline to see their teammate, their quarterback, and their friend motionless on the ground after a violent, should've-been-a-penalty hit.

"Just to see him get up, and give him thumbs up, he was in better spirits. But, I mean, it affected the team as a whole because the quarterback, he's the natural leader of the team. So, it kind of lit a fire under me, and I know that fire under everyone else is just in general."

Despite the fire, there wasn't a big enough flame to propel the Texans to a win. A 15-7 4th quarter lead was squandered, and now Houston stares at a 3-5 hole as they enter the back half of the season... without their quarterback and without a whole lot of hope that a third straight postseason trip is in the cards.