Latest Texans 2025 mock draft should have Joe Mixon worried

So far, this offseason, the Houston Texans have attempted to really overhaul their offensive line.

Some fans don't think the team has any full idea of what they're doing, but at this point, what's done is done. The Laremy Tunsil trade came as the biggest surprise of all. But, at least Houston was able to get some decent draft capital in exchange.

While the offensive line is a bigger priority now, than it was just a few weeks ago, the Texans still have other needs to fill with the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Does this team have a need at running back? That's also a question worth asking. Joe Mixon was fantastic, for the most part, when he was healthy in 2024. But, being healthy was the question mark. He missed three starts, but he also was not 100 percent for other games during the year, including games that saw him leave.

With that in mind, let's see which direction the Texans go in this brand-new mock draft.

Joe Mixon will be a little uncomfortable after this 3-Round 2025 Texans mock draft

To begin with, the Texans make a trade to move up five spots with the Denver Broncos after seeing a few top offensive tackles come off the board.

Houston doesn't want to take any chances as there's just one more offensive tackle worth snagging in the top 20 picks.

The Texans select Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons after moving up a few spots, and Simmons can come in and immediately be the Tunsil replacement. He is coming off a season-ending injury in October, so ensuring he is ready to go is atop the priority list.

But, Simmons has experience starting on both sides of the line and is viewed as a starter in this league. The Texans start to ease the pain of losing Tunsil.

At pick no. 58 in the second round, the Texans are able to score another offensive lineman, bringing even more smiles to fans' faces. This time it's Oregon's Josh Conerly, who comes into the draft as a tackle but, because of his size, could switch to guard.

At 6-foot-4, he's a bit smaller for a tackle, which is why some might project him inside. He is athletic but not as strong as you'd like to see a tackle at this level. If he came to Houston and played inside, Conerly could find some success.

Now, in Round 3, this is where Mixon should get worried. It isn't highly likely we see Quinshon Judkins fall this late (pick 79) but in this case, he was there. So, the Texans pounced.

Running back is certainly a need. While Mixon was good, for the most part when on the field, it's really his health that is a worrying point. Dameon Pierce is no longer a threat. The Texans don't see him as a guy who can start.

Thus, finding a dynamic running back to plug into this offense is necessary. CJ Stroud needs a game-changing talent, and Judkins can provide that. Judkins is the type who possesses a larger frame and can bury defenders with a nasty running style. He isn't going to blow you away as a receiver, but Judkins can absolutely be a workhorse back similar to how Mixon was used up until his body couldn't hold up.