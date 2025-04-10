Latest intel hints Texans' offseason moves won't impact NFL Draft strategy

The Houston Texans need major help on their offensive line if they want to get over the hump of finally reaching an AFC Championship game. C.J. Stroud's development depends on a steady offensive line and while the Texans have done some work on the unit this offseason, it might not be enough for them to pass on adding more help in the first round of the draft and using a lot of their early picks to bolster the unit.

Matt Miller of ESPN reiterated this, noting that the Texans are very much expected to continue revamping their offensive line and giving Stroud a more dependable unit upfront.

"Yeah, the offseason retooling of the offensive line will continue into the draft. The Texans have four picks in the top 90, and expect at least one of those to be a bodyguard for quarterback C.J. Stroud. We've heard from numerous scouts that Houston is high on offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) if he makes it to No. 25. Getting another pass-catching option for Stroud is in play early, too."

Texans feel destined to draft an offensive lineman in first round

Miller did mention that the Texans could spend an early-round pick on a "pass-catching option" for Stroud and this also wouldn't be a shock. That being said, the Texans have had luck finding solid weapons after the first round so if there's a good offensive lineman still on the board at 25 (or if they have a chance to move up and land one), then they shouldn't hesitate to do it.

The Texans traded Laremy Tunsil this offseason and need to get a better o-line in front of Stroud, one that's better than surrendering 54 sacks in a season. Stroud was sacked eight times in the Texans' divisional round loss to Kansas City and it's not crazy to say that if the line had held up on just a few more plays, the Texans could have punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history.

The o-line has to be better in 2025 so, like Miller said, if a guy like Banks is available when they're on the clock, taking him feels like a no brainer. One way or another, the Texans know what holes they need to fill this spring so let's hope the board falls favorably for them.