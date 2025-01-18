J.J. Watt fearing unwanted NFL return after Burnley's latest defensive heroics

J.J. Watt is the most recognizable player the Houston Texans have ever had.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt recorded 101 tackles in 10 seasons with Houston before leaving in 2021. He played two final years with the Arizona Cardinals before deciding to call it a career after 2022.

Soon to be a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer, Watt hasn't shown any sign of wanting to return to the NFL. Despite that, he finds himself facing an unwanted return.

READ MORE: 3 biggest contracts the Houston Texans have ever given out

Watt was asked to unreture by Burnley F.C. goalie James Trafford. The soccer player even had a team in mind, asking Watt to suit up for the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt replied "You don't allow a goal the rest of the season and it's a deal."

Burnley have conceded just nine goals in 27 Championship games so far, which is unheard of. In their latest match, Trafford saved two penalties in the final five minutes against Sunderland to secure a 0-0 draw on Friday night.

The latest heroics have Watt slightly concerned that he might have to put his money where his mouth is.

This is starting to become a bit of a concern… pic.twitter.com/MrOdjRz2En — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 18, 2025

While Watt has made it clear that he's not interested in a return, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning. Just last year, there were whispers that he could come back for a playoff push, which proved to be a story with no legs.

Even with his deal with Trafford, a return remains unlikely. Should the goalie hold up his end of the bargain, Watt will surely find some way to pay up without having to play for the Bengals.