Jets have interest in Texans OC Bobby Slowik for head coaching vacancy

The Houston Texans are in the playoffs for the second year in a row, following another 10-7 campaign.

As is often the case when a franchise starts to win games, teams in need of coaches might want to see if there’s anyone they can poach.

That appears to be the case this year as the New York Jets have asked to interview Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

The #Jets have put in a request to speak with #Texans OC Bobby Slowik, source said. His first request of the cycle after being a hot candidate last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2025

Slowik was a hot name in coaching searches a year ago after his first season with Houston. As a rookie OC, Slowik helped C.J. Stroud adapt the the NFL and play at a high level. Stroud even won the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award for his work.

This season, Slowik had more experience and more weapons to work with. Houston added running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the mix. Despite this, the offense stalled out far too often — especially down the stretch.

Part of the issue was health with Nico Collins missing five games with a hamstring injury, Diggs going to the IR with a torn ACL in Week 8, and Tank Dell suffering an awful knee injury in Week 16.

Even with the losses, it’s hard to forgive the offense being shut out against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

New York fired Robert Saleh during his fourth season and are looking to rebuild.

