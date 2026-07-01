Jeremy Fowler's latest C.J. Stroud update doesn't surprise Texans fans

As has been the case all offseason, progress in contract talks between the Houston Texans and fourth-year quarterback C.J. Stroud haven't materialized the way that anyone had potentially hoped before last year.

One week ago, ESPN Texans reporter D.J. Bien-Aime provided insight that declared the two sides as "not close" on a new deal. This was to be expected, as Stroud's cataclysmic ending to his 2025-2026 postseason ensured that there would at least be some level of hesitation before consummating a new long-term pact.

Now we have two days ago, when ESPN Senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler provided yet another update on the situation on an episode of ESPN's NFL live. "Not a lot of momentum on a deal," began Fowler's assessment.

Jeremy Fowler says contract talks are "on hold" at the moment

Fowler went into more detail on the nebulous nature of the negotiations by expressing,

"Talks are essentially on pause as of now. Now, Houston has been aggressive paying players. They've been paying defensive players, like Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson, Azeez Al-Shaair. If they want to take care of Stroud, they're going to have to make some progress this Summer. Otherwise, there are some people around the league who very much believe he'll play out the fourth year of his deal to try and get his value up."

While this is nothing new, Fowler's phrasing opens the door to a different angle of thought regarding the proceedings. To go from Bien-Aime's notion that they "weren't close", to Fowler saying talks are "on pause" illustrates a downward progression toward an ultimate conclusion of no deal in the Summer of 2026. Which, if that were to happen, still wouldn't be an earth shattering update to the fanbase.

Some may regard it as "very telling" that the organization has yet to pull the trigger on extending the young signal caller this offseason . However, the very public votes of confidence that Stroud has received from all over the franchise show otherwise. After Stroud helped orchestrate the best three-year stretch in franchise history, I'm sure that Houston understands that two bad playoff games don't define the holistic trajectory of Stroud's career.

The fan base will have to continue to having a "wait and see" approach to what will occur between the two parties. There doesn't seem to be any real panic eminating from other the Texans or Stroud, so there ideally shouldn't be any on the part of fans looking for a definitive ending here.