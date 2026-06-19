C.J. Stroud can shatter multiple Texans records in 2026

At the time of this writing, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is well within the the top-five of the most prolific passers in franchise history after only three years in the NFL. The top-five, in both yards and touchdowns, is as follows:

Most passing yards in Texans history

Matt Schaub: 23,221 Deshaun Watson: 14,539 David Carr: 13,391 C.J. Stroud: 10,876 Davis Mills: 7,082

Most touchdown passes in Texans history

Matt Schaub: 124 Deshaun Watson: 104 C.J. Stroud: 62 David Carr: 59 Davis Mills: 40

The shock of learning that Mills is a "top-five quarterback" in team history notwithstanding, the fact that Stroud is on the cusp of rewriting major portions of club lore in under five years is a monumental accomplishment. This also being in spite of two rookie offensive coordinators in only three seasons, dismal offensive line play in 2024, losing multiple skill position players in 2024, losing a Pro Bowl running back in 2025 and ultimately joining an organization that had just gone 11-38-1 in the three seasons prior to his arrival.

With a massive roster overhaul this offseason, and more time to mesh with his offensive coaching staff, Stroud is in prime position to overtake multiple predecessors en route to further confirming his status as the team's franchise quarterback for years to come. For this, I will break down the implications of and pathways to his elevation on each leaderboard in order of feasibility of accomplishment in 2026.

C.J. Stroud can become second-best yards generator in team history this season

Stroud will enter the 2026 regular season being 2,515 yards behind Carr for third-most passing yards, and 3,663 behind Watson for second-most. That would mean, for Stroud to eclipse Watson this year, he would need to average about 215 yards per game across the full 17-game regular season schedule. Here are the averages he would need for a range of 14-16 games in the event of situations like injuries, rest, or anything else unforeseen:

To break the record in 14 games: 261.6 yards per game

To break the record in 15 games: 244.2 yards per game

To break the record in 16 games: 228.9 yards per game

Thankfully for Stroud, his career average of 236.4 yards per game would put him on track to shatter the record with virtually multiple games to spare. With the improvements made across the offensive line and in the running back room, Stroud may have the versatility of offensive threat necessary to finally enjoy an aerial attack that feels less pressure to overcompensate to keep the offense afloat.

In theory, Houston can finally effectively run the ball to set up the pass, which is exactly what could help Stroud land just behind the franchise's all-time yardage leader in Schaub by season's end. That would then leave Watson's touchdowns marks as Stroud's next target to conquer during the campaign. This benchmark would take multiple levels of record breaking to accomplish.

C.J. Stroud may have to wait for the 2027 season to surpass Watson's TD's in the record books

Along with needing to average 215-261 yards per game, Stroud would also have to eclipse 42 touchdown passes if he wanted to match Watson's production in the category this season. This is not to say that Stroud isn't capable of such a feat. But rather, the combination of contributing factors that need to break his way just may not work entirely in his favor enough for him to reach the finish line at this moment.

Renewed emphasis on the run game

With the addition of running back David Montgomery and multiple reinforcements on the offensive line, Stroud and the offense will have the benefit of being able to grind out defenses on the ground for 60 minutes on Sundays. Unfortunately for Stroud's statistical ambitions, this great development for the team would most likely mean that a considerable amount of touchdown opportunities would go to feeding Montgomery and running mate Woody Marks in goal-to-go situations.

A 40-touchdown season has never been done in Houston before

Along with owning second place at 104 passing touchdowns, Watson also owns Houston's single season record for most touchdowns thrown with 33. Stroud would need to outperform that mark by 10 to stand alone for both the single campaign record and the all-time second-place record. Stroud would need to average 2.5 scores per game across the full 17 games to make it happen. Similar to the passing yards point made earlier, here are the averages he would need for a range of 14-16 games in the event of situations like injuries, rest, or anything else unforeseen:

To break the record in 14 games: 3.1 touchdowns per game

To break the record in 15 games: 2.9 touchdowns per game

To break the record in 16 games: 2.7 touchdowns per game

This would also require Stroud to break through his own personal glass ceiling as well.

C.J. Stroud would have to surpass his own personal limits to get there

For his three-year career, Stroud has never thrown for more than 23 touchdowns in any single season. He did it once in his now legendary "rookie season", and then followed it up with 20 in 2024 and 19 in 2025. Again, major roster and coaching-based variables combined to create a litany of chaotic occurrences for Stroud to have to overcome in that span. However, Stroud as in individual struggled in a variety of ways when it came to not only adapting to the defensive adjustments of opposing teams, but also knowing the difference between being a playmaker and living to fight for another down. It's led to several mental mistakes that Stroud and the team would definitely want back if given the chance.

All things considered, this is why I believe that the yardage line is what we see Stroud overcome in 2026, with the touchdowns coming in 2027. Regardless, Stroud and the Texans have larger visions of history alteration that they're focused on beyond individual statistical accomplishments. The main one being, hoisting a Lombardi trophy in downtown Houston for the first time in team history.