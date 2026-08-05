Jawhar Jordan’s breakout camp is reshaping the Texans’ RB battle

After about a week's worth of training camp practices, Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan could be punching his ticket to RB3 status in short order.

According to Houston Chronicle Texans reporter Jonathan Alexander, Jordan has been excelling out of the backfield throughout camp thus far, and is putting the debate about his viability on the roster to bed once and for all. In his Wednesday mailbag, Alexander had this to say when asked about Jordan's chances to lockdown RB3:

"As for Jordan, he is clearly the No. 3 running back. His experience with the Texans, having started two games, certainly helps him. But, he's actually excelled during this training camp against the second-team defense. He's easily been one of the standouts."

Having been an eye-witness myself during one of Houston's camp practices on Saturday, Jordan's explosiveness and decisive running has definitely been on full display for all to see.

Jawhaw Jordan respresents an explosive option at RB3 for the Houston Texans

Being a shifty runner who can accelerate once he finds open field, Jordan has been a contributor for Houston since his now-famous breakout 100-yard game against the Arizona Cardinals in week 15 last season. Since then, much debate has existed over whether or not Jordan can sustain some level of his play in order to be a long-term fixture in Houston's rushing attack.

Especially with additions like David Montgomery and newcomers like Noah Whittington and Josh Pitsenberger, Jordan came into camp facing even more pressure to separate himself from the rest of the field. Fortunately for Jordan, it hasn't taken long to accomplish that feat.

Primarily playing with the second-string group, Jordan has been able to thrive as a standout option in both running the football and catching short passes in the receiving game. His ability to extend plays with quick-twitch cuts and avoidance of incoming tacklers shows great potential for how offensive coordinator Nick Caley could utlize his services in an expanded capacity once the regular season starts.

Jawhar Jordan can help form a lethal running back room for the Houston Texans

Especially alongside another versatile rusher in Woody Marks, Jordan can help solidify Houston's running back room as one of the more lethal units on the field on a down-by-down basis. While Montgomery could spearhead the trio with his power and grit, Woody and Jordan could accentuate the game plan by contributing the multi-faceted element that was lacking in the room last season.

There's eight days left until Houston's first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and five & 1/2 weeks until their week one home opener against the Buffalo Bills from Reliant Stadium. While it's still too early to difinitively declare a victor in the battle for RB3, Jordan is certainly in pole position for the role.