Day five of Texans training camp further revealed 3 emerging difference-makers

The Houston Texans and their fan base returned to training camp this Monday morning in anticipation for padded warfare on practice field.

The session did not disappoint, as spectators look on as multiple Texans continued to assert their dominance on their respective sides of the football, while others still showed signs of needing tweaks in their skill sets at the moment. Granted, it's only been five official days of training camp, so any prolific displays in this period should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the longer camp goes on, the more certain tendencies will become talking points amongst coaches.

With that in mind, here are three examples players who've taken full advantage of training camp thus far in pursuit of solidifying themselves as difference-makers in 2026 (in one case, possibly solidifying an All-Pro selection at season's end).

The Houston Texans are witnessing three emerging difference-makers after five days of training camp

Who are the risers?

Offense | RB, Jawhar Jordan | Battling for RB3

Through five days of training camp, third-year rusher Jawhar Jordan has been turning heads. Whether it's catches passes out of the backfield for RAC opportunities, or using his shiftiness to cut in between the tackles as he hunts for open space to accelerate away from defenders, Jordan has established himself as a legitimate threat to eliminate any doubts over who the third running back of the team is going to be.

Defense | S, Calen Bullock | Hunting for an All-Pro season at the safety position

Third-year safety Calen Bullock has been a menace in the secondary throughout camp so far. Today, he intercepted quarterback C.J. Stroud on a pass over the middle of the field during team drills, and on Saturday he broke up an attempted pass over the middle to wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (which was also thrown by Stroud). According to my eyeballs and many analysts in attendance, Bullock looks every bit of a player who's seeking to cement himself as one of the best at his position in the entire NFL.

Offense | IOL, Keylan Rutledge | Competing for the starting center position

Rookie guard/center Keylan Rutledge has come as advertised in terms of his reputation for toughness, grit and tenacity in the trenches. While he has seen limited opportunities due to being in a rotation with incumbent center Jake Andrews, Rutledge had more than made his moments count while on the field. Every report and eyewitness account says that Rutledge turns up the physiciality with each rep he's in a series, which has indirectly led to several mini-scuffles with his teammates on the defensive side of the football.

Rutledge definitely represents the S.W.A.R.M. mentality and presence that head coach DeMeco Ryans beams about from behind the podium.