Jane Slater's report hints the Texans may have a smarter running back plan

According to multiple sources, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater seems to be banking on the Houston Texans having running backs David Montgomery and Woody Marks split lead back reps at training camp next week.

It's a somewhat surprising development, as many envisioned Montgomery to take on more of the "bellcow" role in Houston's offense in 2026. Not only that, but the projected slotting of Marks into a more defined RB2 role --which would potentially feature more of his dual-threat abilities-- also made a lot of sense after Montgomery's addition. However, a running back-by-committee backfield does have it's benefits.

A Texans RB-by-committee approach has it's benefits

Even though a split backfield wouldn't necessarily allow neither Montgomery nor Marks to take on the lion's share of the rushing load that each might prefer, there are at least two reasons why that reality could end up the best case scenario for all parties involved.

Keeping the rotation fresh for all 17 games (maybe 20-21?)

Starting with Marks, while he did play 16 NFL games on paper, any fan who watched all the games noticed that Marks frequently played football games with a litany of minor bodily ailments throughout. There was even a joke amongst fans that Marks probably set a record for the most visits to the blue pent without an IR stint in NFL history. Yet, he gutted out his 229 total carries (regular season + playoffs) and 242 routes run, while turning in a productive rookie season that led to 832 total rushing yards, 227 total receiving yards and three total scores.

In Montgomery's case, he's coming off of a 2025 season in which he split carries with All-Pro rusher Jahmyr Gibbs. His 158 totes last season was his lowest usage rate as a pro, yet he still finished with eight rushing touchdowns, which tied the third-highest mark of his career (2020). Additionally, he put up 716 rushing yards, which was the second-lowest amount in his career. All this to say that Montgomery will enter his eighth NFL season with a lot of tread still left on his tires as a result of the reprieve he got by receiving his low workload last year.

For both, this could be an opportunity to maximize their respective strengths, while also maintaining an expectation of long-term health and sustainability. The individual stats may suffer, but the mission for a Lombardi Trophy in Houston would make the committee approach more than worth it.

Texans still think highly of Woody Marks as a rushing threat

Marks was selected in the fourth round out of USC last year to be added to a projected backfield of Pro Bowler Joe Mixon and free agent addition Nick Chubb. So theoretically, Marks was never expected to be "the guy" right out of the gate.

However, with Mixon being lost for the season due to a mystery foot ailment (that we still know very little about), and Chubb looking like a shell of his former self due to his own catastrophic injuries in recent years, Marks was catapulted into the de facto lead role from week 10 onward.

He performed admirable as both a rushing and receiving threat, allowing quarterback C.J. Stroud a versatile backfield mate that could take pressure off of him when defensive lines came crashing through the various gaps left open by a problematic offensive line. He even put up a 100-yard, one touchdown performance in his first playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium to close out his rookie campaign.

Trading for Montgomery definitely adds a veteran option who could take over the backfield if the situation called for it. However, reports like this suggest that Marks has earned a certain level of trust from offensive coordinator Nick Caley and co., and they hope to continue building on his productivity in year two as a legitimate contributor and co-leader in the rushing attack.