David Montgomery's transformation could help spark his biggest season yet

Posted yesterday to his Instagram account, Houston Texans running back David Montgomery shared his weight loss transformation over the offseason.

Being highlighted by X user, and Houston sports analyst , @JacobBarzilla, Montgomery will be playing 10 pounds lighter than what he was in 2025. Along with that bit of news, Jacob commented his projection of the situation by expressing, "likely part of taking on a bigger workload in Houston this year instead of mainly goal line/short-yardage work in 2025."

While the 10-pound weight loss is definitely something to be celebrated, the larger reality is that Montgomery and the team seem razor-focused on making Houston's 25th-anniversary season the most fruitful of its history.

Is David Montgomery's transformation symbolic of a larger trajectory?

After spending the last three years of his career in Detroit --which included splitting carries with All-Pro rusher Jahmyr Gibbs-- Montgomery already came to Houston poised to re-establish himself as an undisputed "workhorse" back in the run-game.

Throughout his eight years as a whole (between the Chicago Bears and Lions), Montgomery has neither rushed for less than 700 yards, nor finished with less than five touchdowns in a campaign. He's eclipsed over 1,000 yards twice (2020 - 1,070 | 2023 - 1,015) and has been a double-digit scorer in two of his last three seasons (2023-2024).

However, the former Iowa State Cyclone has never been to a Super Bowl before. He's only been to the playoffs three times, with his most successful postseason trip being a 2023 NFC Championship game appearance between the Lions and the San Francisco 49ers. In it, Montgomery toted the football 15 times for 93 yards (6.2 avg) and one touchdown scored. Alas, the Lions fell 34-31, and Montgomery hasn't seen that stage since. Juxtapose that to Houston's dismal 0-7 record in AFC Divisional rounds, and we see what hopefully appears to be a perfect storm of events merging together.

That's why updates like this are so fascinating for Montgomery and co. because it further represents the level of intensity and attention to detail that has defined the offseason for the Texans organization. Not only have they acquired Montgomery, but at least five new offensive linemen, multiple blocking tight ends and a renewed urgency for pounding the football on a whim on Sunday's. They already had the 13th-best scoring offense in 2025 in spite of grossly lacking in rushing production. What more could they do with the added services of a healthy "bellcow" like Montgomery?

In their attempt to change the narrative on one of the worst ranked rushing attacks in the league across several years now, Houston is banking on Montgomery's leadership, toughness and playmaking ability to help spark that dramatic shift.

Losing some weight is only the beginning. This could be the start of something that truly special in the Bayou City.