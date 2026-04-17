Jaguars expert's draft theory could spell turmoil for Texans in the trenches

With only six days remaining until the NFL Draft, team front offices presumably will be putting the finishing on their big boards within the next few days.

The Houston Texans have been a team that has done a great job of shrouding any possible draft decisions in mystery and speculation. However, one of the worst kept secrets in the league is that of Houston’s need for an infusion of elite collegiate talent along the interior of the trenches on both sides of the football.

They’ve signed free agents like guard/center Evan Brown and All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller, and re-signed players like defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and guard Ed Ingram. Even still, those decisions don’t project to be a ‘cure-all’ for what ails the team in the long run. Age, contract length and performance concerns will all be conversation points as the offseason continues into the early portions of Summer. This is why acquiring several premium interior options in this year’s draft is of such vital importance for general manager Nick Caserio and staff.

Unfortunately, their divisional counterparts in the Jacksonville Jaguars also seemingly have some of the same needs , according to Jaguars expert, and Black & Teal’s own, Carlos Sanchez. If Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and co. decide to invest early on at these key positions, it could improve their roster while also weakening the talent pool for Houston.

Jaguars could steal interior talent from the Texans in the draft

Via Fansided’s brand new Interactive Top-50 NFL Draft Big Board, Sanchez writes that three of the Jaguars’ top-five prospects are players who play either defensive tackle or interior offensive line. Defenders Lee Hunter and Christen Miller, along with interior-protector Chase Bisontis, are all listed as options for the Jaguars and Gladstone to consider when the team starts their run of picks at 56th-overall.

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Starting with Hunter, the former Texas Tech Red Raider is ranked as the fourth-best defensive tackle and 43rd-best talent overall on our Big Board. He has the size, strength and mobility to help any defensive line cause havoc for opposing offensive coordinators.

Why losing Hunter would hurt

The Jaguars would be able to combine Hunter with a former first-overall selection in defensive end Travon Walker and a two-time Pro Bowler in Josh Hines-Allen. It would have the potential to create a hyper-effective defensive front for the Jaguars in the AFC. This reality is obviously something that wouldn’t bode well for the Texans and their ever-developing offensive line.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Next would be Miller, who ranks right after Hunter as the fifth-best defensive tackle and the 46th-best overall talent on our Big Board. He was a versatile chess piece on the line as a Georgia Bulldog, and he is credited with being a quality run-stuffing ability.

Why losing Miller would hurt

The Jaguars were already the league’s best rushing defense in 2025, finishing the year first in yards allowed per game (85.6) and tied for second-best in yards per carry (3.9). Giving them another player who could turn into a premier run-stopper would make life miserable for running backs in the AFC. Especially in Houston, who ended last season as one of the most ineffective rushing units in all of football (T-27th in touchdowns: 9, T-28th in yards per carry: 3.9).

Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

Finally, Bisontis is on the Big Board as the third-best interior offensive lineman and the 45th-best overall talent. Although he’s been known to have a penalties issue, Bisontis has grown as a player over the last two years. His solid technique, heavy hands and intense disposition help him project as a standard left guard at the NFL level.

Why losing Bisontis would hurt

Even though the Texans brought in several options to solidify the interior, they look to be short-term options at best for the moment. Teller is a multi-time All-Pro, but he’s also 31 years old and has dealt with injuries and a perceived decline in play within the last couple of seasons. Tackle Braden Smith could kick inside if necessary, but he’s still operating in the same short-term window as Teller and others. Houston needs youthful talent to develop, and Bisontis would be a more-than-sufficient starting point.