The J.J. Watt return rumors are becoming too much to bear
By Chad Porto
Let's not do this again. We can't take it. Once again, there is a rumor that J.J. Watt is indeed planning a comeback. The source of this rumor? The inside of the Houston Texans weight room. A compelling source indeed. Yet, a photo of the Texans workout facility isn't exactly a reliable source. Especially when the Houston Texans legend could just be there as part of some off-the-field role he has with the team.
Maybe he was just there doing some stuff with the team and decided to take a little personal tour. Maybe he's trying to find time to get a workout in with all of his obligations at home and at work. Or, maybe, he's planning a comeback. There are certainly reasons why a comeback makes sense.
Watt primarily played a defensive end in a 3-4 defense for most of his career. Typically speaking, defensive ends in those sets are about the size of a conventional 4-3 defensive tackle. A fact that's not lost on us, as Watt is 6'5 and nearly 300 lbs. Watt is bigger than most defensive tackles in 2024, that's assuming he hasn't lost a massive amount of weight since retiring.
Considering that Will Anderson Jr. is dealing with a nagging injury and Denico Autry, the team's assumed starter at one of the defensive tackle spots, is out for a bit of time, there is a need for another versatile defensive lineman. Watt, when healthy, had the speed and strength to play anywhere on the defensive line.
So he'd be an ideal candidate to bring in to help this front four. It's something we'd all like to see, and it's something most of the fandom would love to see as well. Especially after his departure and subsequent signing with the Arizona Cardinals.
Bringing back Watt for another season would be huge. The problem is that Watt's recent photo of the Texans' weight room isn't anything to write home about. It's needless speculation that only serves to boost the hopes of fans everywhere who assume he'll return because he posted that photo.
We want him back, but we're going to need to see more from him before we start speculating about Watt's un-retiring.