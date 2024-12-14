Houston Texans Week 15 injury report is full of questions vs. Miami Dolphins
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans currently boast a record of 8-5 and look to secure their second winning season in a row this weekend. Fresh off their bye week, Houston will host the 6-7 Miami Dolphins.
Expected to be a threat in the AFC East, Miami has struggled this season but they're still a dangerous team. Houston understands this since DeMeco Ryans has known Mike McDaniel for many years — including a stint together with the San Francisco 49ers.
After their week off, Houston is healthier than they've been in a while. They already know Juice Scruggs won't suit up but as of early Saturday, he's the only player who has been ruled out. The Texans are also hoping to get a couple of players back with linebacker Christian Harris and guard Kenyon Green returning from the IR.
Green struggled mightily this season but the Texans can still use him back on the field — especially with Scruggs out. They'll be thrilled to have Harris back, however, but Ryans said they will take it slow. That means he's not likely to play even with the questionable lable.
All that being said, let's check out the injury report heading into Week 15.
Houston Texans Injury Report
Here's the full list for the Texans, courtesy of the team's official website.
OUT:
Juice Scruggs, IOL, Foot
QUESTIONABLE:
Nick Broeker, G
Kenyon Green, G
Jamal Hill, LB
Christian Harris, LB
Miami Dolphins Injury Report
Miami could be in trouble with one of their best linemen doubtful considering how dominant Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson have been. Here's a look at their injury report.
OUT:
Dee Eskridge, WR, Knee
DOUBTFUL:
Terron Armstead, OT, Knee
QUESTIONABLE:
Grant DuBose, WR, Shoulder
Kendall Lamm, OT, Back
Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Knee
Cameron Goode, LB, Knee
Blake Ferguson, LS, Non-Football Illness