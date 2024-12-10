Houston Texans designate unexpected player for return from IR
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans have had several injuries slow them down this season but hoped the Week 14 bye would help them get healthy for the final stretch. One player they knew would be ready to come back was linebacker Christian Harris.
A leg injury kept Harris out of the preseason and the first 13 games of the year but he was designated to return from the injured reserve on Monday.
While that was reportedly the plan for a while with Harris, it was more surprising to see Kenyon Green also activated from the IR.
Green suffered a shoulder injury during the team’s surprising loss to the New York Jets on Halloween. With him out, Jarrett Patterson moved to the starting center spot and Juice Scruggs moved to left guard.
Houston’s line played slightly better with this lineup, making it an interesting development with Green returning. The 2022 first-round pick has struggled throughout his career with 2024 being an awful campaign for the former Texas A&M standout.
Green was brutally honest about his play following a win over the Indianapolis Colts but didn’t have much time to prove he could be better before being injured. He was also being beaten often by Quinnen Williams during that Thursday Night Football contest.
Houston will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 15 before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Their final game of the year will be against the Tennessee Titans.