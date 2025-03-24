Houston Texans top 3 targets at pick No. 25 in the 2025 NFL Draft

With free agency just about wrapped up, we’re getting a clearer picture of where the Houston Texans will go in the draft. Houston is set to pick at No. 25, and with a rich offensive draft, the Texans will have their choice of weapons to build around C.J. Stroud.

Many, including NFL.com and ESPN, have the Texans taking an offensive tackle with their first pick. That should come as no shock after watching how poorly the unit played in 2024. Other than the obvious offensive tackle and wide receiver needs, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Texans take a defensive lineman early on as well. Let’s take a look at several players the Texans could take in round one.

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden

The Texans didn’t land a talented wide receiver in free agency, leaving a first-round pass catcher very likely. Golden was very productive in college, totaling 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, along with 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns over his three-year career. The speedy Golden ran a 4.29 at the combine, and would already be a big asset to CJ Stroud. Houston is missing speed at the receiver position with Tank Dell injured and would need to quickly replace that production.

Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant

The one non-offensive position the Texans need, defensive tackle. In a position of weakness on defense, the Texans need to find a way to add some talent inside to make it easier for Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson. Last year with the Wolverines, Grant totaled three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 32 tackles in 12 games. Grant may be another player the Texans trade up for, but they haven’t been shy about moving around the draft board with this regime. If Grant is available in the middle of the first round, it may be too tempting for Houston to pass up.

Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons

The Texans are in the middle of rebuilding their offensive line right now. After moving on from Kenyon Green, Kendrick Green, and Laremy Tunsil, they’ve added Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, Ed Ingram, and Trent Brown. Robinson is the only true starter out of those additions, and he’s currently on a one-year deal.

He likely steps in and starts eventually, but it may not be until next year while they fill out the rest of their line, which also includes last year's draft pick, Blake Fisher. Simmons is coming off of a season where he didn’t allow a single sack or hit to the quarterback, according to PFF. If the Texans can find a way to land Simmons, this would be a home run pick.

