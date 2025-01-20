Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans noncommittal on Bobby Slowik

Throughout the entire 2024 season, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was heavily criticized.

After a strong campaign in his first season with the team, Slowik and the offense took several steps back this year. The most notable issue was their inability to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud — but the problems went far deeper than that.

Slowik struggled to find consistency and would often go away from what was working. Houston also had issues moving the ball inside the red zone, which was one of the reasons they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Will Bobby Slowik return to Houston Texans in 2025?

This led to head coach DeMeco Ryans being asked about the offense. Ryans said he felt there was some growth but was noncommittal on any staff. He added that all will be assessed this week.

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans made it clear offense is where he wants to see improvement, he wasn't necessarily noncommittal on Bobby Slowik status as he said he saw growth, but it was a shorter answer. He began presser saying he's taking this week to evaluate staff and players and… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 20, 2025

Ryans and Slowik worked together since their time with the San Francisco 49ers. When hired as the head coach in Houston, Ryans brought Slowik along hoping to build a similar offense to the one he knew in San Francisco.

There were times when it seemed to be headed in that direction but the struggles on the offensive line as well as injuries suffered by Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins all hurt their rhythm.

Perhaps Ryans will give Slowik another season, with the goal being to assess him with a healthy roster. If that’s the case, it surely won’t be a popular move.

More Texans news and analysis