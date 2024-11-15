Houston Texans predicted to lose star wide receiver in 2025 offseason
By Randy Gurzi
Looking to strengthen their receiving corps this offseason, the Houston Texans sent a second-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchane for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Adding him to a pass-catching corps consisting of Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz gave C.J. Stroud plenty of weapons. Unfortunately, they haven't had all of them together for much of the season.
Collins was lost in Week 5 to a hamstring injury. He's set to return in Week 11 but Diggs is no longer available after suffering a torn ACL in Week 8. He won't return this season and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes he might be done in Houston.
While breaking down the top 50 free agents in 2025, Knox discussed Diggs, who is scheduled to hit the open market. He believes the veteran has a lot to offer but due to his age and the injury, he could be waiting until after the draft to find a new home.
"It wouldn't be a shock to see Diggs remain unsigned through April's draft. A short-term 'prove-it' deal could make the Maryland product one of the best bargains of the offseason, though, as he had shown no signs of decline before the injury." — Knox, Bleacher Report
Knox sees him signing a one-year deal with perhaps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — should they lose Chris Godwin. Another landing spot, according to Knox, would be with the New York Giants. There's a connection there, with Diggs working alongside Brian Daboll during his time in Buffalo.
"Giants head coach Brian Daboll spent two seasons coaching Diggs as Buffalo's offensive coordinator." — Knox, Bleacher Report
As Knox points out, Diggs would be a solid No. 2 wideout with Malik Nabers as the No. 1 option. Of course, this also depends on Daboll sticking around, which isn't a guarantee.
There's also a chance he could decide to stick with Houston, especially if the market isn't hot.