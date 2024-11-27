Houston Texans offense has been terrible on early downs
By Randy Gurzi
Over the past six games, the Houston Texans have been sliding. They’ve gone 2-4 and C.J. Stroud has had problems protecting the football.
Their offense has even seen Joe Mixon run for fewer than two yards per carry in two of the past three games. This past weekend, he managed 22 yards on 14 attempts while going for 46 yards on 25 carries in Week 10.
That’s why it’s not surprising to see they’re second to last in the NFL in yards to go on third down. According to The 33rd Team, their average distance to gain on third downs is 8.2 yards. The only team worse is the Seattle Seahawks, who are at an average of 8.5.
Houston began the season 5-1 and had a huge win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. In that game, they lost Nico Collins to a hamstring injury and while he was out, Stefon Diggs went down with a torn ACL.
Those injuries have been an issue but the larger problem has been their offensive line. That, and the questionable play-calling from offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.
Houston still has a grip on first place in the AFC South and with no other teams boasting a winning record, they should be able to keep that lead. However, their time in the postseason will be short if they don't protect the QB better, and if Slowik doesn't figure out how to get the offense back into a rhythm. Especially on first and second down.