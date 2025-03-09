Houston Texans have the attention of DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf asked the Seattle Seahawks for a trade and he has a short list of teams he's interested in joining. According to Albert Breer, the Houston Texans are one of those teams.

While Metcalf is said to prefer the Los Angeles Chargers, where he would work with Justin Herbert, Breer says he is eyeing the Texans.

He said that he wants to play for a contender and in a warm-weather city. The one caveat is that the Texans just made a move for a wideout, trading for Christian Kirk.

On Seattle WR DK Metcalf's situation—teams have been told he wants to play for a contender in a warm-weather city. That said, there could be a sliding scale ... Where teams that don't fit the criteria pay him more.



Also, Metcalf was said to be eyeing Houston, but they just… — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2025

Kirk, who spent the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was picked up in exchange for a late-round pick. He's expected to start across from Nico Collins but he's a better fit in the slot. Adding Metcalf would give them two big-bodied wideouts on the outside — both who could take the top off a defense.

The 64th pick overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf averages 14.4 yards per reception in his six-year career, but has finished with at least 15 yards per catch in four of those years.

His talent would be a welcome addition for the Texans but his contract could be an issue. He's in the final year of a three-year, $72 million deal and carries a cap hit of $31.9 million. Houston would have to get creative with an extension to make such a move work—and that's in addition to sending a premium pick to Seattle.

