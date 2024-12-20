Houston Texans have second best odds to trade for Garrett Wilson

The Houston Texans have been aggressive in recent years. They not only selected C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in 2023 but also traded up to secure the No. 3 spot in the same draft, where they landed Will Anderson, Jr.

Both selections were wins for Houston, with Stroud earning the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and Anderson taking home the honor of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

General manager Nick Caserio continued to push the envelope this year by adding Stephon Diggs and Danielle Hunter. Diggs tore his ACL in Week 8 but was proving to be a weapon for them before that. Hunter has been everything they hoped for, entering Week 16 with 42 tackles and 12 sacks.

Their aggressivenss has earned them a reputation, which is why they're suddenly one of the favorites to land Garrett Wilson should he force a trade away from the New York Jets.

🚨NEWS: The #Texans have the 2nd best ODDS to trade for #Jets superstar receiver Garrett Wilson, per @BovadaOfficial.



Wilson is only 24 years old and would be dynamic alongside Nico Collins and Tank Dell, with CJ Stroud throwing them the ball.



Would be crazy👀



(📸@Dav1dChabot) pic.twitter.com/8IgRg1O2Cz — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 19, 2024

Wilson hasn't been overly thrilled with the Jets, which is understandable. He had a chance to quiet rumors recently but remained non-committal about his future in New York.

Now in his third season in the NFL, Wilson is closing in on his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. In all, he has 262 receptions for 3,078 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson would have a familiar face with the Houston Texans

Those numbers aren't bad but Wilson has the talent to do more. Unfortunately, he's been held back by inconsistent play from the quarterback. That includes Aaron Rodgers, who hasn't looked the same since leaving Green Bay.

Wilson wouldn't have that problem in Houston. Not only is Stroud superior to anyone he's had with the Jets, but Wilson already knows the Houston signal-caller well.

The two were teammates at Ohio State with Wilson serving as the No. 1 wideout for Stroud in 2021. That year, he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards with 12 touchdowns. There's no reason to think the two wouldn't pick up where they left off should they be reunited.

It wouldn't be a cheap move but pairing Wilson with Nico Collins would be a statement for the Texans.

