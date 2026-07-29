Houston Texans Fantasy Football Tracker: Every training camp and preseason update

Fantasy owners and Nico Collins loyalists don't need to be told how great the Houston Texans wide receiver is. They'll be the first to elaborate on how criminally underrated he is, though.

Collins is a bonafide stud. David Montgomery will be a bell cow. But, the rest of this Texans roster is filled with some question marks when it comes to the fantasy realm.

It is a big year for C.J. Stroud. It's a telling year for the receivers not named Collins.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, things might change, and many times, for the better.

Keep it locked here for any and all fantasy-related news and updates for these Texans. We'll have you covered.

Note: This story will be updated regularly throughout the Houston Texans' training camp and preseason.

Latest Fantasy Football updates for the Texans: News, injuries and position battles

Tank Dell "looks amazing" in his first training camp practice -- 7/29

"He's done a great job. He's close. He looks great, getting some of those kinks out. He looks amazing. I'm excited for him," quarterback C.J. Stroud said per Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson.

The absolute best problem for the Texans, and worst problem for fantasy owners counting on Jayden Higgins or Jaylin Noel, is a healthy Tank Dell. Good real-world problem, but not so much for fantasy.

C.J. Stroud sports a leaner physique at Texans camp -- 7/29

"Quicker, out of the pocket, extending plays," Stroud told Aaron Wilson when asked how this helps him.

Will this lead to Stroud using his legs more? If so, that could drastically change his fantasy outlook.

Jaylin Noel added to the NFI list and opens camp as a non-participant -- 7/28

It doesn't sound serious for Noel, as Aaron Wilson reported he will be back. Hopefully that's sooner rather than later.

Tank Dell ready to go for training camp -- 7/28

While Noel appeared on the NFI list, Tank Dell avoided being placed on the PUP and is good to go for camp. He'll have an uphill battle in order to potentially re-establish himself with Higgins and Noel there, but it's hard to forget what he could do when last healthy.