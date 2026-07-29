Jaylin Noel's injury scare looks like a false alarm for Texans

According to multiple reports yesterday afternoon, Houston Texans second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel was placed on the NFL's Non-Football Injury list ahead of training camps' opening day (this morning). Along with his development, both linebacker E.J. Speed and safety M.J. Stewart were placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

For those who don't know, the NFI list is designed to sideline players who sustain injuries or other complications away from team-sanctioned NFL activities.

Being in line for an increased role as one of Houston's young promising slot receiving weapons, Noel's name being the headliner of that news break was met with immediate concern from across the fan base. This is especially considering how other teams -- like their divisional counterparts in the Indianapolis Colts -- are dealing with their own significant injuries to their respective skill position players at the onset of training camp. In some cases, these injuries placements are projected to keep certain players out through the early goings of the 2026 regular season (if not up to half of the season).

Thankfully, Noel's designation doesn't seem to be anything that's too serious, as KPRC 2 Texans insider Aaron Wilson tempered concerns with an update of his own shortly after initial fan reactions.

Jaylin Noel's NFI designation doesn't seem serious at the moment

Via his X account yesterday, Wilson posted this update on Noel's injury placement,

"second-year slot wide receiver and returner Jaylin Noel, who was placed on non-football injury list today, is dealing with a short-term, undisclosed injury, per a league source. Not a cause for concern heading into training camp. He'll be back."

That has to be a sigh of relief for the franchise, as improving health has been one of the major themes for the team throughout the offseason. Between the returns of wide receiver Tank Dell and tight end Brevin Jordan, as well as the hope that the defense stays around the same kind of healthy that it did throughout that year, Noel's injury news could've definitely put a damper on the excitement around the team's immediate trajectory heading into the latter parts of the Summer.

Setting the Texans rookie record for the most punt return yards ever at 335, Noel and the team were looking forward to the former Iowa State Cyclone to become a larger fixture in the passing attack in 2026. Last season, he struggled for live game reps behind veterans like former teammate Christian Kirk (who joined the San Francisco 49ers).

The reason for his inconsistent featuring remained unclear. However, Noel still flashed his 4.39 speed amid downfield chunk plays against several opponents when given the opportunity (vs. the 49ers, Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers in particular). Ultimately, he finished his limited rookie season with:

35 targets (seventh-most)

26 receptions (sixth-most)

292 receiving yards (fifth-most )

11.2 reception AVG (fifth-most)

Two receiving touchdowns (sixth-most)

17.2 yards per game (*sixth-most, Jared Wayne's 20.0 notwithstanding due to having only two receptions in only one game played)

Hopefully this is a giant nothing-burger and Noel is back in the fold sooner rather than later. In year two under offensive coordinator Nick Caley, Noel has a chance to contribute to what could be one of the top tier passing offenses in the league if all goes well enough.