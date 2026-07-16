ESPN just reinforced what Texans fans already believe about Nico Collins

According to multiple executives, coaches and scouts around the NFL, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is seen as the eighth-best wide receiver in the league.

This information comes via ESPN Senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, who yesterday released the latest set of rankings from around the league regarding various prominent positions on a NFL team (i.e. running backs, cornerbacks, edge rushers, defensive tackles, tight ends, tackles, guards/centers, quarterbacks, linebackers, safeties).

The seven names in front of Collins were:

Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks) Puka Nakua (Los Angeles Rams) Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) George Pickens (Dallas Cowboys)

Even though Texans fans aren't surprised by Collins being viewed as a top-tier option the sport, it's still great for the 27-year-old to finally get some level of verified "due" from his contemporaries in the sports media space. It's also a reminder of what Collins is capable of if given the opportunity

Nico Collins' ESPN ranking is a reminder of how potent he can be

Last season, Collins completed his third consecutive season of accumulating at least 1,000-yards in a season. He became only the third wide receiver in franchise history to do so (Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins). However, Collins had to excel in spite of various hindrances to his offense' success last season, They included (but weren't limited to):

Porous offensive line play

Limited rushing attack (thus more pressure on receiving corps.

Missed multiple games (concussion)

New offensive coordinator/new offensive scheme

Even with the roadblocks, Collins' 1,117 receiving yards had him tied for ninth-most in the NFL last year (with Detroit's Jameson WIlliams). Then, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that Collins also landed among the league's best while only getting the 17th-most targets as a pass catcher at 120. That number is a huge reason why Collins' ceiling is still seen as an unknown.

Nico Collins still has untapped potential in Houston

The reality is, Collins hasn't been utilized in the same way that names like Chase, Jefferson, St. Brown or Lamb have been in their respective offenses. Collins' 6-foot-4, 222-pound frame gives him a build like recent retiree, and soon-to-be Hall of Fame wide receiver, Julio Jones (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), but even that hasn't generated the amount of mismatch leveraging that one would expect when the average height of an NFL defensive back is an 6-feet tall.

To be fair, Collins' has missed his share of games throughout his career (injuries), and managing through multiple quarterbacks and/or offensive schemes can mess with anyone's production. However, the Texans themselves just haven't made it a point to force the issue with Collins on a down-by-down basis, and it creates a lesser version of what the offense could be as a result at times.

Here's hoping for a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season by the former Michigan Wolverine, which would make him the first in team history to accomplish it. And, perhaps Collins ascends into 1,300-yard territory, which would be a career-high for the former Michigan Wolverine.

