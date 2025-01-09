Houston Texans double up on O-line, take star RB in 4-Round mock draft

The Houston Texans have a playoff game on Saturday, so their entire attention is on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hopefully, they can keep the postseason rolling and won’t have to think about the draft for another few weeks. But that doesn’t mean we can’t look ahead.

That’s exactly what we do now with our latest 4-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Round 1: Kelvin Banks, Jr., OT, Texas

Houston needs to fix their offensive line in the worst way, which is why Kelvin Banks, Jr. is the selection here. Some view Banks as a guard due to his arm length but the Texans could still use him at right tackle and keep Tytus Howard at left guard.

Either way, they add a day one starter at a position of need.

Round 2: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

The Texans have a strong safety corps with Jalen Pitre, Calen Bullock, and Jimmie Ward. They still need to address the position due to Ward’s injury history.

That’s why their second round pick brings in Xavier Watts from Notre Dame. He’s a ball hawk who can play deep coverage or near the line and would allow DeMeco Ryans to continue moving Pitre around.

Round 3: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Joe Mixon has been incredible and Dameon Pierce broke out in Week 18. Still, the Texans were hesitant to use Pierce when Mixon would hit a wall. Perhaps it’s time they go for a backup they trust more.

In this mock, that winds up being Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo. The senior had 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns while nearly carrying the Sun Devils to an upset win over Texas in the Peach Bowl.

Round 4: Luke Kandra, G, Cincinnati

Houston double dips on the offensive line and adds Luke Kandra from Cincinnati in Round 4. At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Kandra offers excellent size and is a mauler in the run game. He’s likely a backup at first, giving the Texans some much needed depth, but could develop into a starter down the line.