Houston Texans agree to terms with free agent ahead of legal tampering period

The Houston Texans needed to add more talent at defensive tackle ahead of the 2025 season, and they did that before NFL free agency got into full swing.

With the NFL legal tampering period set to begin at noon EST on Monday, the Texans got a head start by agreeing to terms with Sheldon Rankins on a one-year deal worth $7 million.

The one-time Texan returns to Houston after spending 2024 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Texans have agreed to terms with DT Sheldon Rankins on a one-year deal, worth up to $7 million, per source.



Rankins spent 2023 in Houston before a year in Cincinnati, but now returns to DeMeco Ryans’ defense. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 10, 2025

Rankins played for the Texans in 2023, giving them 37 tackles and six sacks. They wanted him to return in 2024, but he secured a lucrative two-year deal with the Bengals.

He played in just seven games for Cincinnati, due to hamstring issues and an illness later in the year. That led to his release earlier this offseason.

Texans could make another move at D-Tackle

This isn’t likely to be the only move Houston makes on their defensive line. They have a couple of free agents, including Mario Edwards Jr. who could leave following a strong season.

Houston could also lose nose tackle Foley Fatukasi, who is a free agent as well. There are also predictions Denice Autry will be let go following a subpar campaign.

Adding Rankins helps fill the void Edwards is expected to leave but they’ll need more depth if they do release Autry. Another nose tackle will be on the list as well, even if Fatukasi returns.

