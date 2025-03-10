3 dream free agent signings for the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are looking to rebuild and compete for a championship again in 2025. And they’ve already started doing just that by acquiring wide receiver Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars to pair with Nico Collins.

With the salary cap skyrocketing to $278M this year, the Texans have some money to play with this week, with Spotrac projecting them to have $5 million. It's not a ton of money, and they may have to move some contracts around, but there are some moves the Texans can make in the coming days.

So, what do they need? Pass catcher is a clear need, even after acquiring Kirk, along with the offensive line. Now, let’s take a look at some dream free agent acquisitions.

Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton rejuvenated his career last year with the Philadelphia Eagles and may have helped himself cash in in free agency. Becton made 15 starts in 2024, allowing three sacks and committing four penalties, according to PFF.

With a glaring need at guard after releasing Shaq Mason earlier this week, the Texans may look to make a splash with the 25-year-old. Spotrac projects Becton to sign a deal averaging $10 million annually, and the Texans should be opening their checkbook for Becton. The Texans likely double dip through free agency and the draft, and beginning the off-season with Becton would be huge for CJ Stroud, who was sacked 52 times in 2024.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Not the flashiest signing, but he’ll be able to fill the role likely left by Tank Dell. Tyler Lockett becomes a free agent for the first time since coming into the league in 2015 and likely will find a home sooner rather than later.

He spent 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, totaling 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns on 661 receptions. With Robert Woods and Stefon Diggs able to sign at 12:00 PM EST Monday, the Texans will have some holes to fill at the receiver position, and one should be filled by Lockett.

Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen

With Foley Fatukasi set to become a free agent, the Texans have a glaring need there if they can’t bring him back. The Texans haven’t been shy about adding big names to their defense, most recently Danielle Hunter in 2024. Now, Houston has a chance to pair Allen with Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter.

Jonathan Allen last played a full season in 2023, totaling 53 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and 10 tackles for loss. If Houston can land Allen on a cost-effective deal, they may have arguably the best defensive lines in the league.

