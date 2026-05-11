Texans finally get massive break in NFL Super Bowl race

Ahead of the 2025 season, the New England Patriots opened their year as having the third-weakest strength of schedule in the NFL (30th, .429). That meant that second-year quarterback Drake Maye and first year head coach Mike Vrabel faced a slate of games full of opponents that finished as sub-par units in 2024. By regular season’s end, they would actually walk away with the weakest strength of schedule of all NFL teams (.391).

The Patriots parlayed that advantage into a 14-3 season, the second-overall seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs up until the AFC Championship game (to give due credit though, they still had to endure a gauntlet of the best scoring defenses in the NFL along the way).

After conquering the elite scoring defenses of the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos respectively, they would then represent the conference in the Super Bowl against the eventual winners in the Seattle Seahawks (who also had a ferocious defensive unit). Even though they didn’t end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, they still were able to benefit from an abysmal collection of opponents to then turn in a stellar season.

On the other hand, the Texans opened their campaign with the 18th-hardest strength of schedule (15th-easiest, .481), to then end up with the ninth-hardest mark (.522). In spite of early season struggles (0-3 start) and the aforementioned harder schedule, they still amazingly managed to finish with a 12-5 record and a third consecutive AFC playoff berth.

With the announcement of the newest strength of schedule rankings, Texans fans should be salivating over the golden opportunity that’s been presented. Along with a much-improved roster and the best overall defense in the league, this could finally be the break Houston has needed to finally make their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Texans have the seventh-weakest schedule heading into 2026 season

According to the official NFL X account (@NFL), the Texans will open the 2026 campaign having the seventh-easiest (26th-hardest) strength of schedule in the league. They only trail the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns for easier slates.

It’s a humongous break of a development, as they’ll have the same opportunity the Patriots just did to take advantage of a less-than-stellar opponent set in hopes of realistically making a legitimate Super Bowl run. For reference, their announced opponents according to Toro Times’ official Schedule Release Tracker are:

Home Opponents:

Indianapolis Colts

*Jacksonville Jaguars (made playoffs last season)

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

*Buffalo Bills (made playoffs last season)

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Away Opponents

Indianapolis Colts

*Jacksonville Jaguars (made playoffs last season)

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

*Pittsburgh Steelers (made playoffs last season)

*Los Angeles Chargers (made playoffs last season)

*Philadelphia Eagles (made playoffs last season)

Washington Commanders

*Green Bay Packers (made playoffs last season)

In summation, they’ll be facing six playoff teams from 2025, as well as eight teams that finished below .500 (Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Commanders) and five teams that finished with losing road records (Colts, Titans, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants).

While NFL games aren’t played on paper, the fact that Houston has received such an advantage in the scheduling department can’t be understated.

With an overhauled offensive line, a motivated quarterback in C.J. Stroud and a bitter taste that still lingers from 2025’s humiliating flameout at the hands of the aforementioned Patriots, this could be an indicator of more positive things to come for Houston.