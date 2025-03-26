DeMeco Ryans attended Texas Pro Day while Matthew Golden put on a show

The Houston Texans hold the 25th pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Most analysts see them going for an offensive tackle, which would be a wise investment.

Houston signed Cam Robinson and Trent Brown but neither player is a long-term solution. That’s why Josh Simmons from Ohio State has been a popular pick in mock drafts.

One of the few prospects that would be a better choice is Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden. A Houston native, Golden spent two years with the Houston Cougars before transferring to Texas. He was a breakout star in 2024 and is expected to be one of the top four receivers in this class.

Golden might not be available when the Texans are on the clock but if he is, they want to ensure they know what they could land. That’s why head coach DeMeco Ryans was in attendance for the Texas Pro Day, where he saw Golden put on a show.

Head Coach Demeco Ryans was in attendance to watch WR Matthew Golden at Texas Pro Day. Would be a great fit for the Houston native to play for the #Texans pic.twitter.com/BioCmLLzy8 — Lonny ✗ (@houdini_10) March 26, 2025

During the NFL Combine, Golden stole the show when he ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. He continued to make ground with a strong showing during his Pro Day.

That said, Golden isn’t the only Texas player who is catching Houston’s eye. They also have a meeting set up with running back Jaydon Blue, who broke 4.3 on his 40-yard dash.

They could also be interested in nose tackle Alfred Collins or safety Andrew Mukuba. Of all those players, however, only one would be worth their first-round selection.

That would surely be Golden, who would give them a sensational trio if he works alongside Nico Collins and Christian Kirk.

