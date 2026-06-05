Former iconic Texans QB could be playing his final downs in the NFL this season

As recently as the 2020 season, Cleveland Brown quarterback Deshaun Watson was regarded as one of the five best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Now, he may be on his way out of the league after only eight years.

Though there is no official reporting on the matter, there seems to be a proverbial "writing on the wall" process that's facing the former 2020 passing yards leader. After being part of one of the most controversial trades in NFL history four years ago, Watson has yet to recapture the electricity that made him comparable Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes at one point in time.

Whether it because of the litany of personal off-field issues, season ending injuries, regressing as a passer over the last three campaigns or his supposed "replacement" being drafted in former Colorado signal caller Shedeur Sanders, Watson is standing at the precipice of free agency in 2027, along with what would be the NFL-equivalent of an existential crisis.

It's such a shame really, as Watson's meteoric rise to prominence earlier in his career had him on a all-time great trajectory of his own.

Deshaun Watson burst onto the NFL scene as a Houston Texan in 2017

Being selected out of Clemson at 12th overall in the 2017 draft by the Houston Texans, Watson was a collegiate National Champion and a two-time finalist for the Heisman trophy award from 2015-2016. Upon entering the league, he instantly created on-field instant classics with the likes of Russell Wilson and Tom Brady, as well as being the catalyst for what was almost one of the biggest upsets in NFL history in the playoffs of the 2019-2020 season (the infamous 24-0 lead on the Chiefs).

This is where the moniker of "Houston Deshaun Watson" was berthed, as his combination of mobility and downfield prowess help elevate the Texans to AFC contender status in short order. One of the best examples of his greatness was his now iconic moment in the AFC Wildcard round against the Buffalo Bills in the aforementioned 2019 playoff run.

In it, he not only helped the team erase a 16-0 deficit to reach overtime, but he heroically absorbed a would-be pancake sack from two Bills defenders and converted it into 34-yard pass to running back Taiwan Jones. This led to the game-winning 28-yard field goal by kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn to secure the 22-19 win and advance the team to the Divisional round against the Chiefs.

The good times wouldn't last long though, as endless controversies then engulfed the franchise shortly afterward.

Controversy hastened Deshaun Watson's exit from Houston

After stretch of time that included the trading of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the firing of then-head coach Bill O'Brien, a 4-12 regular season record, a Watson trade request and an eventual avalanche of legal issues that sprung up against the young signal caller, both he and the city that previously championed him was ready to part ways and start anew (some in the city anyway).

This all came to fruition ahead of the 2022 season, when Watson was finally granted his request when he was traded to the Browns in exchange for multiple first-round picks and other draft compensation. Along with that, he was given the most lucrative contract in NFL history in the form of a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal. He would be paired with an eventual two-time NFL Coach of the Year in Kevin Stefanski and tasked with carrying over the special talent that he previously demonstrated during his four years in Houston.

Unfortunately for Watson and his new organization, only disaster awaited their new union.

Disaster has been the norm for Deshaun Watson in Cleveland

Beginning with an 11-game suspension in the 2022 season (legal issues), Watson is yet to play more than seven games in a Browns uniform in any of the three years in Cleveland. This is mainly due to multiple severe injuries that have limited his availability to the team (a ruptured achilles being the most recent in the 2024 season).

When he has been able to put on the pads and play, Watson has displayed some of the most inconsistent quarterback play in the league over the last three years. Over his total of 19 games played for the Browns, Watson has amassed only 3,365 yards and 19 passing touchdowns. He also added 12 interceptions to go along with his production.

His play has contributed to the Browns going a combined 26-42 during his stay, with one winning season in 2023 happening because veteran quarterback Joe Flacco took over the team (Watson injury) and engineered a surprise playoff push to close out the season.

With only one season left on his now disastrous albatross of a contract, the soon-to-be 31-year old Watson now is staring at the very real possibility of being a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. With Sanders now at the helm, along with a new head coach in former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, his current franchise is seemingly primed for a fresh beginning in the 2027 offseason. And with that, Watson may find it very difficult to find new employment given his recent PR nightmares and on-field fiascos.

Deshaun Watson's image issues and recent play may make future employment hard to find

If it wasn't for his bloated contract, there's a great chance that Watson would've already been released by the Browns (due to the monstrous dead cap hit that wouldn've ravaged Cleveland's finances). Additionally, the hit to his public image due to his recent legal problems will make him a hard sell to any fanbase who's team might be interesting in bringing him in for a visit within the coming offseason.

Overall, those two factors make Watson will arguably the post polarizing free name in professional sports once he hits the open market in 2027. Could he land with another quarterback-needy team at some point after his departure from Cleveland? In theory, sure. In actuality though, I just don't see another club having the appetite to take on the impending circus that would accompany the former Texan, especially not after watching the year-over-year disintegration of the quality of his play.

To quote former legendary Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, "I'll tolerate until I can replace you." The NFL as a whole might unify under the ideology when the time comes for Watson. Whether for personal reasons or for production reasons, Watson has reached the extremely low point of being considered "highly replaceable".

Sadly, Watson can soon find himself having to make a decision about his future just like fellow signal caller Russell Wilson, Except that Wilson's public persona allowed him to transition into television rapidly, where as Watson may not be as fortunate.

One of the brightest stars the league has ever seen is on a collision course with one of the darkest endings ever witnessed. If that is the case, Watson will have no one to blame but himself.