Final injury report: Texans downgrade TE before Wild Card game vs Chargers

The Houston Texans are in an unfamiliar spot right now. They enter the AFC Wild Card Game against the Los Angeles Chargers with the less concerning injury list.
Of course, this doesn't account for players such as Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell on the IR, but the Texans have been playing through a lot of injuries this season. That won't be the case on Saturday with only two players listed under the "out" designation and three with the "questionable" tag.
Los Angeles has one player out with one doubtful. However, there are six with the "questionable" tag including star running back J.K. Dobbins. The good news for them is that Gus Edwards and Rashawn Slater are expected to play.
For Houston, they will be without Shaq Mason once again and had to downgrade backup tight end Teagan Quitoriano to out despite being a full participant in practice.
With that being said, let's take a look at the injury report for both teams.
Houston Texans injury report
Here's a look at the final injury report for the Houston Texans heading into the playoff game, courtesy of their official website:
OUT:
Shaq Mason, G, Knee
Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Calf
QUESTIONABLE:
John Metchie III, WR, Shoulder
Denico Autry, DT, Knee
Christian Harris, LB, Ankle
Los Angeles Chargers injury report
OUT:
Joshua Palmer, WR, Foot
DOUBTFUL:
Ja'sir Taylor, CB, Rib
QUESTIONABLE:
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ankle
Quentin Johnston, WR, Thigh/Illness
Simi Fehoko, WR, Elbow
Trey Pipkins III, G, Oblique
Denzel Perryman, LB, Questionable
Eli Apple, CB, Hamstring