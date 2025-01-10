Final injury report: Texans downgrade TE before Wild Card game vs Chargers

The Houston Texans are in an unfamiliar spot right now. They enter the AFC Wild Card Game against the Los Angeles Chargers with the less concerning injury list.

Of course, this doesn't account for players such as Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell on the IR, but the Texans have been playing through a lot of injuries this season. That won't be the case on Saturday with only two players listed under the "out" designation and three with the "questionable" tag.

Los Angeles has one player out with one doubtful. However, there are six with the "questionable" tag including star running back J.K. Dobbins. The good news for them is that Gus Edwards and Rashawn Slater are expected to play.

For Houston, they will be without Shaq Mason once again and had to downgrade backup tight end Teagan Quitoriano to out despite being a full participant in practice.

With that being said, let's take a look at the injury report for both teams.

Houston Texans injury report

Here's a look at the final injury report for the Houston Texans heading into the playoff game, courtesy of their official website:

OUT:

Shaq Mason, G, Knee

Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Calf

QUESTIONABLE:

John Metchie III, WR, Shoulder

Denico Autry, DT, Knee

Christian Harris, LB, Ankle

Los Angeles Chargers injury report

OUT:

Joshua Palmer, WR, Foot

DOUBTFUL:

Ja'sir Taylor, CB, Rib

QUESTIONABLE:

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ankle

Quentin Johnston, WR, Thigh/Illness

Simi Fehoko, WR, Elbow

Trey Pipkins III, G, Oblique

Denzel Perryman, LB, Questionable

Eli Apple, CB, Hamstring

