Houston Texans rookie running back Woody Marks is drawing attention ahead of his first NFL season, with ESPN analyst Mike Clay forecasting a productive debut campaign for the fourth-round pick out of USC.

Clay projects Marks to play a significant role as a complementary back in Houston’s offense, predicting he will log 105 carries for 457 yards and three touchdowns, along with 21 receptions for 157 yards and an additional score in his rookie year. Marks, selected 116th overall in last month’s NFL Draft, is expected to compete with Dare Ogunbowale and Dameon Pierce for the No. 2 running back spot behind veteran Joe Mixon.

“Marks was a pass-catching star in college, posting 1,546 receiving yards on 317 targets over five seasons -- more than doubling the next-closest back in routes, targets and catches,” Clay wrote. However, Clay also noted that Marks averaged under 5.0 yards per carry during his college career and posted a 2.4 yards after contact per carry, the lowest among his draft class peers.

Despite underwhelming combine results, including a 4.54-second 40-yard dash, the 24-year-old rookie’s versatility as a receiver could make him a valuable asset in Houston’s evolving offense. While Marks is not projected to unseat Mixon as the starter, Clay sees him contributing as a situational back and providing depth to a Texans backfield aiming for another playoff run in 2025.

Marks’ ability to carve out a role as a dual-threat option could be a key storyline for Houston as the team integrates several new faces on offense this season.