DeMeco Ryans fuels Texans draft speculation with cryptic quote

The Houston Texans hold the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but will they stay there? That's the big question on everyone's mind as the draft inches closer and head coach DeMeco Ryans threw gas on the fire regarding the trade speculation.

When speaking to the media on Monday, Ryans had some fun when asked about the Texans' first-round plans.

"We have picks. Is that going to be the pick we take? Are we moving up? Are we moving back? So, everybody just hold your seat, and watch out."

Texans head coach drops subtle hint that draft chaos is on the way

Truthfully, the Texans have the flexibility to do whatever they want in the first round. While, yes, they could certainly use an offensive lineman or a wide receiver, the key is drafting a player who fits their scheme and not just drafting someone at a position to fill that position.

If the Texans move up, it'd almost certainly be to grab someone at one of those two positions. Fans likely wouldn't be mad about it either since C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times during the regular season and the team could use some offensive weapons.

If the Texans move down, it's likely because the prospects they wanted were drafted already or they think they can land someone later on while picking up some draft capital. This option feels less likely for Houston.

Staying put also wouldn't be a shock because sometimes the board falls the way you want it to. If the Texans have a player they love and he's still there when they're supposed to be on the clock, that's always a nice surprise as well.

Ryans hinting that fans should "watch out" probably doesn't mean anything right now since he has no idea how the draft is going to play out. That being said, Ryans and Nick Caserio have not been afraid of swinging big in the draft so if any team is going to make a move to nab a player of need, it'd be the Houston Texans.