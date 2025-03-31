DeMeco Ryans and Nick Caserio make their stance on Tush Push perfectly clear

The talk of the NFL town at the moment is the potential banning of the Tush Push, a play that has become controversial recently due to injury risk. Some might be wondering why this particular play is being discussed on a Houston Texans site and that's because Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio both recently spoke about their thoughts on the Tush Push and whether they think it should be banned.

For those who might be unaware of what the Tush Push actually entails, players lined up behind the quarterback shove him past the first down marker. It's become a wildly successful play for the Philadelphia Eagles and helped them reach two Super Bowls in the last three years while winning one.

Ryans and Caserio don't think the Tush Push should be banned.

"I don't think you can penalize a team that executes a play well," Caserio said when discussing the possible banning of the Eagles' famous play. "It works for them. We gotta figure out a way to stop it."

"When it comes to that QB sneak play, I think each team is different," Ryans said. "Other teams have tried it, some teams have stopped it, you know we'll see how those discussions go over the next couple months. But for me, either way, when you're executing a play, it's just difficult to stop, you keep running that play."

DeMeco Ryans and Nick Caserio explain why Tush Push shouldn't be banned

While Texans fans might not care too much about the Tush Push since they don't play the Eagles very often, it's a big story in the NFL right now. Both Caserio and Ryans bring up good points about why it shouldn't be banned, as their arguments mostly are "If you don't like it, learn to stop it".

Teams only want the Tush Push to go away because the Eagles have mastered it to where it's nearly unstoppable. Would this be an issue if the play wasn't so successful? Probably not.

Teams need to either learn to stop the famous play, or learn to live with it.