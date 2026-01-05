DeMeco Ryans explains why Tommy Togiai's touchdown meant so much to Texans

Less than one month ago, in our 'Defensive Spotlight' series here at Toro Times, I pondered the question: Could 'Mr. Consistent' Tommy Togiai become next Texans defensive star?

I posed this question just a few days after Tommy Togiai notched 10 tackles, 2 QB hits and 1 sack against Patrick Mahomes and the still-alive-in-the-Playoff-race Kansas City Chiefs in a 20-10 victory at Arrowhead Stadium with a primetime audience watching.

Admittedly, this question may have been a reach. To become a 'star' at the defensive tackle position, you need to possess a once-in-a-generation sort of skillset, akin to Aaron Donald, Warren Sapp, John Randle or Joe Greene. That's not Togiai, but with no shortage of stars around him, that's not what the Texans need Tommy Togiai to be.

But what Togiai is shouldn't be overlooked. Yes, he's consistent, and that is arugably the most underrated skill any athlete could possess. But even more importantly, what we learned after he capped Houston's win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with his first career touchdown, is that Tommy Togiai is beloved by his coaches and teammates.

“To close it out the way he did, getting in the end zone, that’s why you saw our entire sideline running down celebrating with Tommy,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said after the game, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston. “He’s a coach’s dream, he’s always in the right place, always doing what you ask him to do. And very cool way for him to have that clutch moment and end the game with a touchdown.”

What's interesting about that end sequence is that the Texans tried to get Togiai a touchdown earlier in the game, inserting him in a goal line package in the 2nd quarter. A play that was designed to get Togiai into the end zone was aborted by CJ Stroud, who ran it in himself to give Houston a 20-10 lead.

“I went back to my human nature and I skipped out and I missed him. I felt so bad. I went over there and did five push-ups for him. But I’m good, though. We finished, he got his touchdown, nobody can be mad at me anymore," Stroud said after the game. “I’m just happy for my guy. I love Tommy. That’s one of my Buckeye brothers. I’ve known Tommy since I was 18 years old. He’s a great player, but also a great human. I’m just happy to see him really prevail in this league and have great seasons back-to-back.”

The 2025 season has turned out to be Togiai's best. The 26-year-old defensive tackle notched 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, 5 QB hits, 4 passes defended and 1 touchdown in his fourth NFL season... the first season in which it's felt like Togiai has truly found his footing as a pro.

“Man, Tommy, you talk about a guy that’s consistent, a guy that loves ball,” Pro Bowl edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. said following Sunday's victory. “He comes in, he don’t say much, and he just works, man. And he’s been big for us this year, and I can’t wait to keep seeing what he does for us.”