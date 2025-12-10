Defensive Spotlight: Could 'Mr. Consistent' Tommy Togiai become next Texans defensive star?

How do you manage to stand out on a defense that's filled with stars? Well, the way I see it, there are three potential paths toward relevence... First, you can become a star yourself, but that's far easier said than done. It requires an ungodly amount of work just to be an below average NFL player. Becoming one of the hundred or so best is reserved for a remarkably exclusive group.

Second, you could put forth a star-making performance in a standalone game, such as the one that Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai had against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football just a few nights ago. In that defensive-led 20-10 victory, Togiai led the Texans with 10 tackles, he sacked Patrick Mahomes once and hit him another two times.

Third, you could do what Tommy Togiai has done since being called up to the Houston Texans' active roster last November, and that's to provide one of the best defenses in the NFL with consistency at a position of need... and a position group whose efforts often go unnoticed.

With hard work, brute strength and a selfless attitude, Tommy Togiai has done enough to gain recognition within the Texans organization, earning a "Mr. Consistent" moniker from head coach DeMeco Ryans, and a contract extension from general manager Nick Caserio that will keep the 26-year-old Samoan in Houston through the 2026 season.

No matter how long Togiai sticks around in Houston, he'll continue to be outshined by guys like Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Azeez Al-Shaair, Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre. But that doesn't mean his contributions aren't vital. In fact, Togiai's efforts on the interior of the defensive line are what allow Anderson and Hunter to hunt quarterbacks. Its what allows Azeez Al-Shaair and the linebackers to chase down ball-carriers without dealing without blockers impeding their paths. It's what allows Stingley, Pitre and the secondary to not have to defend in so long.

It's the unit that gets everything started.

“We call the defensive line the engine,” Togiai said. “The engine of the team, not just the defense but the team. In that room we have a great group of guys. We feed off each other. Someone makes a play, we feed off of that energy. It makes me want to go make a play myself. I think that is a great room to have.”

Tommy Togiai's 2025 Season to Date

What the stats are saying: 41 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 passes defended, 1.5 sacks, 5 QB hits, 71.4 PFF Grade (23rd out of 128 qualified interior defensive linemen)

What DeMeco Ryans said about Tommy Togiai after Sunday's win: “Another guy that probably doesn’t get recognized a lot is Tommy Togiai. He started it off for us. He was consistent all night.

What Nick Caserio said about Tommy Togiai after signing him to an extension back in September: “Tommy is one of the hardest-working players in our building. Probably one of the most consistent players from the start of the offseason program until now. He started training in February. He’s one of the strongest guys on the team," Caserio explained. "Tommy is an NFL football player. He’s got the right mindset. He’s got the right attitude. He works his tail off. He goes out there and makes plays. He’s been really good to work with. He’s taken advantage of the opportunities when they’ve been provided. We’re glad he’s here.”

What Tommy Togiai said after receiving his one-year extension: "“Very excited, obviously, that they trust me with that and everything, so I’m very grateful for this organization and for God most importantly. It’s an honor. I don’t take that for granted. I’m gonna come in each and every day and prove that, you know, I’m worth that investment. So I’m taking day by day and prove it each day."

