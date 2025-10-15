The Houston Texans are back in action after their Week 6 bye, and in order to get back to .500 after an 0-3 start to the season, they'll need to withstand the Seahawks and the 12th Man up in Seattle. Additionally, they'll need to figure out a way to slow down the NFL's leading receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and that starts with getting after veteran quarterback Sam Darnold.

Although Darnold's numbers against pressure were above average during his out-of-body season with the Minnesota Vikings last year, historically, pressuring the former 3rd overall pick has been the key to getting him out of a rhythm. Fortunately for the Seahawks, so far this season, they rank 5th in the NFL in sack percentage and has given up the 3rd-fewest sacks in the league.

But if there's a team that can count on getting pressure against even the best offensive lines or most fool-proof schemes, it's the Texans. Houston's defense not only boasts sticky defensive backs whose coverage disrupts timing, but also a front that features two of the league's premier edge defenders.

And that's where our Defensive Spotlight takes us today. While Will Anderson Jr. is straddling the line between the present and future of the Texans defense, his edge rushing counterpart, Danielle Hunter,

In Week 2, Danielle Hunter became the 67th member of the NFL's 100 sack club, and he did so faster than all but 11 players before him. But at 30 years old, is Hunter's best football behind him, or does he have enough in the tank to be the disruptive presence Houston needs him to be to make a push for the postseason and make some noise once they're there?

Danielle Hunter's 2025 Season to Date

What the stats are saying: 12 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 5 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 86.4 PFF Grade (10th among 110 qualified edge defenders)

What his coaches/teammates are saying: "He's a game-wrecker, man. Ain't nobody can block him coming off the edge," Texans teammate Nico Collins said of Hunter for his NFL 100 entry.

"Freak athlete. What he brings to the game is so unorthodox and so beautiful. I love watching him rush," Will Anderson Jr. noted.

"He's so gifted. Can't teach that. Danielle Hunter, he's the best at what he do," Calen Bullock added.

What opponents are saying: "Danielle Hunter is unlimited. He has every move," said Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons.

"It's hard to block a guy with those size arms. You gotta bring everything with you when you're blocking him," Bills tight end Dawson Knox stated.

What the tape is saying: Through six weeks, Hunter has the 4th-highest pass-rushing grade according to PFF despite raw numbers that don't blow you away. This is a testament to how effectively Hunter can effect plays without getting home.

With an array of pass rushing moves, Danielle Hunter is able to overwhelm even the best offensive tackles with a combination of speed, strength, and one of the best spin moves we've seen since peak Dwight Freeney. He is frequently around the quarterback, mucking up the pocket and disrupting the timing of passing plays.

Danielle Hunter has made the Pro Bowl in 5 of the last 6 seasons, and the only year he didn't (2021), he was on pace to have one of the best statistical seasons of his career. Assuming the Texans defense ends the season in just as high regard as they currently stand, Hunter will be one of the many Texans players who warrant Pro Bowl and All-Pro consideration at season's end.

Hunter has also been the ideal sort of mentor for Will Anderson Jr., who the Texans hope will someday join his veteran teammate in the 100 sack club. Late last season, Anderson revealed the one piece of wisdom that Hunter had bestowed upon him that he leans on the most.

"When you're tired, the other dude is just as tired as you," Anderson told ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. "I just remember looking over at him and remembering what he told me, and it just makes me want to go even harder."

