Defensive Spotlight: Jalen Pitre's Star-Turn Has Taken Texans D to Another Level

After each of the Houston Texans' last two wins, I've written about how statistically, this Texans defense is on track to finish the year as one of the best scoring defenses in the last quarter-century. I've supplied the fancy tables that compare Houston to great defenses of the recent past like the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2005 Chicago Bears, but what I've yet to do dig into who is responsible for this month of dominance.

To be fair, if I were going to show love to every defensive contributor, it would take a while to account for all of the guys who make this unit as lights out as it's been. But since I have very few doubts that the Texans will be able to keep this up for the entire season, I figured what I'd do on each Wednesday for the remainder of the season is shine a spotlight on one specific defender and explore their contributions to what may end up going down as an historically great Texans defense.

Today we'll start with safety Jalen Pitre, who had 4 tackles and 2 interceptions in Houston's Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens, and will likely spend at least a portion of the Texans' bye week admiring the $39 million that will be deposited into his bank account over the course of the next three years.

Jalen Pitre's 2025 Season to Date

What the Stats are Saying: 22 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 5 passes defended, 60.0% completion allowed, 77.4 PFF Grade (8th among 80 qualified safeties)

What his Teammates/Coaches are Saying: “Jalen has been outstanding, outstanding start to the season,” DeMeco Ryans said of Pitre after Week 5's win. "The growth piece is what we saw for the past three weeks, him attacking the football and now having three interceptions on the year. That’s the growth that I’ve seen. Everybody understands how active he is around the line of scrimmage and blitzing, but just the pass coverage piece and being able to take the football away."

“He’s playing physical. He had a really big hit. He’s playing physical. He’s having fun on the field. If you watch the tape and you just watch Jalen Pitre play the game, that’s how I want everybody to play," Ryans added. "He’s out there flying around, having fun, being where he’s supposed to be, playing clean football and doing it with a huge smile on his face. He’s making a ton of plays for us, and I couldn’t be happier with where he is right now and what he’s doing for our team.”

What the Tape is Saying: I'm seeing a player who is perfectly comfortable in his role as the 'buzzsaw' of the Houston Texans defense. Nowadays in the NFL we see versatile safeties get moved around the defense like a Queen on the chessboard, and Pitre is no different.

The 4th-year defensive back and native Texan is excelling in coverage from the slot, and he made a terrific read on one of his interceptions this past weekend, jumping a route in the flats ran by Derrick Henry and securing the pick. And speaking of Henry, Pitre laid the hammer down on one of the league's biggest and most powerful backs midway through the 3rd quarter.

After watching a hit like that one, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet said last year after playing the Texans that the hardest he's ever been hit in his football career was by Jalen Pitre.

Pitre clearly has a knack for the ball, as evidenced by the fact that he picked off five passes as a rookie, and that he's presently tied for the league lead in interceptions this season. The jump on that interception thrown in the direction of Derrick Henry showed Pitre's instincts, and his second interception of Cooper Rush showed that playing with the passion that Pitre does often lands you in the right place at the right time.

Jalen Pitre may not be the best player on the Texans defense -- that distinction belongs to either Will Anderson Jr. or Derek Stingley Jr. -- but if the 26-year-old solidifies himself as #3 on the totem pole, and if he can make it through the entire 17 game season -- which he didn't last year -- his impact at all three levels could be exactly what the Texans needed to earn their place as the NFL's best defense.