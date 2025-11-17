Back to back wins earn Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills a new nickname

Just days before the 2025 NFL season kicked off, the Houston Texans gave backup quarterback Davis Mills a 1-year, $7 million contract extension to remain with the team through the 2026 NFL season. Though that may not seem like a huge financial commitment in a league where some quarterbacks are being paid upwards of $50 million each year, for a backup, this was still a notable transaction that said quite a bit about how Houston felt about the 5th-year quarterback.

Even though that deal doesn't kick in until next year, it's proving to be money well spent, because of the last two weeks, as CJ Stroud recovers from a concussion suffered against the Denver Broncos, Davis Mills has played the role of hero, leading Houston to back-to-back wins over a pair of divisional opponents to keep the Texans firmly in the hunt for a postseason berth.

Though it hasn't been perfect by any means, it's not a mischaracterization to suggest that in these two starts, Mills may be playing the best football of his entire pro career. Admittedly, this wasn't a high bar to clear, as Mills was 5-19-1 as a starter heading into the 2025 season. But just check out the numbers and you'll see that these are the stats of a guy who at least on the surface, very much belongs in the National Football League.

Davis Mills, last two games: 566 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 61.6% completion, 87.6 passer rating, 34 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Now while nobody is going to mistake Davis Mills for Broadway Joe, Joe Cool, Joe Shiesty or any other quarterback whose name is Joe and has a sweet nickname, Davis Mills has earned himself a pretty solid nickname over the last two weeks.

“Money Mills. He’s getting the job done," Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. said of Houston's QB after their 16-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Money Mills is objectively a rock solid nickname, though I will say, it's sort of a bummer his name isn't Joe, because following Houston's fifth win of the season, all DeMeco Ryans could say about his quarterback was how cool he was in the clutch.

“I think his calm, his demeanor, he has that quiet confidence about him. Davis knows what he’s doing," Ryans said of Money. "He’s a competitor deep down inside, and he wants to make those plays. Our entire sideline, our team feels that from Davis. We feel his confidence when he’s out there knowing that he’s going to go to the right spot with the football and make a play.”

“Every time Mills steps in the huddle, it’s always calm, next play, everybody slow down, breathe, one play at a time, man," Nico Collins added. "His calmness really just calms everyone down and that’s how you execute."

According to Mills, this unflappable nature even extends into his personal life.

“My wife used to get mad at me sometimes,” Mills said. “She’d ask me a question or want to argue a little bit and I wouldn’t react. She’s like, ‘Why are you not mad? I was like: ‘It is what it is. We’ll figure it out.’"

Anyone who has been in a long-term committed relationship knows that if you can manage to stay calm even when your paramour is pushing your buttons, that's someone who isn't going to flinch when the going gets tough.

That's exactly what's happened each of the last two weeks, as Mills has twice leading Houston to 2nd half comeback wins. With CJ Stroud's status for Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills uncertain, the Texans will need 'Money' to remain just as calm in a situation where Houston will welcome the Buffalo Bills and reigning league MVP Josh Allen to NRG Stadium.