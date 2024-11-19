Texans social media team scores massive win by trolling Cowboys stadium
By Randy Gurzi
Winning on the road is always good, especially when it happens on Monday Night Football. That was the case for the Houston Texans who knocked off the Dallas Cowboys 34-10 to improve to 7-4 on the year.
Houston ended a two-game losing streak and while some might shrug off the victory since Dallas has been awful this year, there’s still a lot to be proud of. That includes a second half where they finally outscored their opponent, which has been an issue lately.
They should also be proud of their social media team for delivering another win late in the night. Right after the game, the Texans’ official X account tweeted a picture of two pieces of sheet metal in the shape of an L. They included the caption “look out below,” making fun of the Cowboys who had metal falling from the AT&T Stadium roof.
Dallas attempted to open the roof for this game but there was an issue that resulted in a massive piece of sheet metal falling to the ground.
A second piece landed on the catwalk and to keep it from falling on anyone, it was bolted down.
This was just another kick to the ego for Dallas owner Jerry Jones. His frugal offseason approach has led to a horrific 3-7 start. He’s also taking jabs for lashing out at radio hosts who questioned his lack of moves and reporters who want to know why he built his stadium in the middle of the sun.
This whole season has been a massive L for Jones, making this post that much more enjoyable.