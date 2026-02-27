Dalton Schultz details why the Texans will only get better under DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans had a disappointing end to the 2025 season, losing a winnable game in the Divisional round of the playoffs. However, the team isn’t discouraged about their future, and that’s because Houston is confident in its leader, head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Veteran tight end Dalton Schultz explained that in an exclusive interview with FanSided. When describing Ryans, Schultz said the head coach is someone with great leadership, who doesn’t settle for anything mediocre. The tight end explained that as long as Houston has Ryans leading the way, the team’s culture will remain intact, and they will be a competitive team.

Dalton Schultz praises DeMeco Ryans leadership of Texans

Schultz explained that the defensive-minded head coach is never really satisfied with his elite defense. When the unit has dominant outings that has the NFL world singing them praises, Ryans is typically harping on the things that the group could’ve done better. The tight end said that mindset of striving for perfection permeates through the entire team, and that’s why the Texans been able to have the success under Ryans that they have.

Schultz further explained that the head coach’s energy and passion makes it hard for players not to follow him. Additionally, Ryans being a former NFL player gives him a ton of credibility to his players, and also allows the head coach to understand exactly what players are going through.

Ryans took over as the head coach in 2023, and he immediately turned the franchise around. The Texans were 3-13-1 before his arrival, but have gone 10-7, 10-7, and 12-5 in the three seasons since. Houston has also made the postseason all three years, winning its Wild Card game each year.

The next step for Houston and Ryans is to advance beyond the Divisional round, and make a real push towards winning the Super Bowl. Assuming that Texans’ defensive dominance will carry over into the 2026 season, the franchise will have the defense to contend for a title. If Houston can get everything else in order, the Texans will be a threat to win it all.