Chiefs could steal Texans' ideal C.J. Stroud protector with latest NFL draft buzz

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, teams are eager to strengthen their rosters.

The latest buzz, for example, has the Kansas City Chiefs trading with the Minnesota Vikings to move up and secure the 24th pick in the draft — just one pick ahead of the Houston Texans. The reason behind this move? They want to select a player who can help protect their franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs could spoil the Houston Texans' draft plans

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller started the buzz in his latest article about trader rumors surrounding the NFL draft.

“I've heard that the Kansas City Chiefs are actively looking to trade up in Round 1," Miller wrote. "They signed left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency but were otherwise quiet, opting to re-sign their own versus hitting the open market. A move up in Round 1 would likely be for a long-term offensive tackle solution; I heard the goal would be to move in front of the Houston Texans (No. 25) and Los Angeles Rams (No. 26) if the Chiefs like a specific left tackle still on the board.”

The Chiefs, who currently sit at No. 31, are no strangers to moving up in the NFL draft. They did it last year when they took Xavier Worthy and in 2022 when they drafted Trent McDuffie.

Texans could still have a great backup plan at No. 25

One issue persists, at least from Houston's perspective. The Chiefs doing so would potentially disrupt the Texans' draft strategy. If the Chiefs did move up to the 24th pick, they would likely intend to select the best available offensive lineman, who is projected to be Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas.

Many mock drafts had Banks going to the Texans, as the team was looking to prioritize protecting its quarterback. Last year, C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times, the second-most in the NFL.

This offseason, the Texans traded away star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, so strengthening the offensive line is likely a focus for Houston with its 25th pick. However, given the rumors that the Chiefs may move up one spot above them, the Texans could need to adjust their draft strategy and focus on improving other areas.

If Banks is off the board by the 25th pick, the Texans could still select Josh Simmons from Ohio State. Simmons is as skilled as Banks as an offensive tackle and has a history of protecting Stroud during their mutual time at Ohio State.

In fact, some experts rank Simmons above Banks. So regardless of what the Chiefs plan on doing in the draft, there's still value to be found by targeting an offensive lineman at the 25th pick.