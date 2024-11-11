C.J. Stroud puts the blame on himself for Texans loss in Week 10
By Randy Gurzi
Sunday night was a tough one for the Houston Texans, who failed to score in the second half and watched a 23-7 lead slip away. Their inability to muster any points led to their second loss in a row as the Detroit Lions won on a last-second field goal.
Losing despite building such a lead doesn't happen without a lot of mistakes. There was even a blatant missed pass interference that could have iced the game for Houston. Still, C.J. Stroud is willing to shoulder the blame for the loss.
Speaking to reporters after the game, a somber Stroud said he "can't turn the ball over in scoring position. I blame this on me."
Stroud has been praised as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. He proved that when he led Houston on a 66-yard scoring drive in just 42 seconds. That ended with Stroud hitting John Metchie III for a 15-yard touchdown pass — the first or Metchie's career.
The second half was a different story. Stroud threw an interception on his first attempt, then had a three-and-out series.
On their next possesion, they finally moved the ball 40 yards and had a chance at a 30-yard touchdown. Tank Dell was wide-open but Stroud underthrew him, allowing Carlton Davis to pick it off in the end zone.
Stroud finished the night 19-of-33 passing for 232 yards with one touchdown and two picks. Houston is still in full control of the AFC South, with all three opponents losing, but unless they figure out their second-half woes, it could be a short postseason appearance.